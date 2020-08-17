The Toy Retailers Association and DreamToys committee today announced, DreamToys 2020 will take place as a digital event this year.

“Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, it is not possible to hold a large-scale physical event to announce the DreamToys list,” commented Gary Grant, chair of the DreamToys selection committee. “Instead, this year’s list will be announced in a new exciting digital format on Tuesday 10 November 2020.”

“2020 has been a challenging year for all, but toys have managed to bring entertainment to many in lockdown. We hope DreamToys will bring some festive joy when it is most needed.”

DreamToys is organised by the Toy Retailers Association and is the most authoritative predictive list of what will be hottest products this Christmas. The list is selected by a panel of retailers and industry experts and is fiercely independent to toy manufacturers and makers.