Now more than ever before, some parents may need tips on the type of games that families can be playing that are productive, relaxing or enable the household to let off a bit of steam.

The UK Interactive Entertainment Association (Ukie) is supporting the launch of a new database that provides a series of suggestions for parents and carers with lists of games that will bring families together.

The Family Video Game database has been created by Andy Robertson, Editor of Ask About Games, who is available for interviews to discuss the games listed. Ask About Games is a comprehensive resource on everything about games including the family controls that help parents and carers manage the amount of time games can be played at home.

In January Ukie launched the Get Smart About PLAY campaign, fronted by Rio Ferdinand, which emphasised the benefits of implementing the family controls available on all of the main consoles. During these challenging times Ukie is once again promoting the Get Smart About PLAY campaign, urging parents to use of the controls which will help manage screen time.

“We know that at this tough time parents want to know their children are playing games that are suitable for them in a safe way. We hope this resource can help them do just that and bring some comfort to families,” commented George Osborn, Ukie spokesperson.

“This is a project that’s been fuelled by the parents, carers, guardians and children who have wanted to find games to play together. Each game page includes what families ask me about games. An overview of why it’s worth playing, what is the commitment in time and how many players can you have, what age is the game for and what equipment do you need to play it. Finally, the game page suggests three or four other games you might like to play next,” commented Andy Robertson, Editor of Ask About Games.

help achieve a balance in the home between screen and non-screen time.

The full database can be found here: taminggaming.com/home

Suggestions include:

Educational games that are also great games to play:

www.taminggaming.com/search/category/Educational-Games-That-Are-Also-Good-Games

Finding hope through play:

www.taminggaming.com/search/category/Hope-Through-Play

Games that calm:

www.taminggaming.com/search/category/Find-Calm-From-The-Storm

Compete on the couch

www.taminggaming.com/search/category/Compete-on-the-Couch

Here is a video that explains what The Family Video Game database is: https://youtu.be/cN-klEbQvgk