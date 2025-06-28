⚽ Women’s Euro 2025: Latest News, Key Players, and Tournament Outlook

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is fast approaching, and anticipation is reaching new heights as Switzerland gears up to host the tournament from 2–27 July 2025. With record-breaking ticket sales, dramatic squad shake-ups, and unexpected setbacks for top contenders, this year’s edition promises to be the most competitive yet.

📈 Record Demand Signals Blockbuster Tournament

UEFA has confirmed that ticket demand has already surpassed Women’s Euro 2022, with more than 350,000 tickets sold in the first phase alone. Host cities like Zurich, Basel, Geneva, and Bern are preparing for a festival of football with packed stadiums and buzzing fan zones. Organisers expect a near-total sell-out as the tournament draws closer.

“We are on the way to a record-breaking event,” said UEFA’s head of women’s football, Nadine Kessler.

🇪🇸 Spain Rocked by Bonmatí’s Hospitalisation

Defending world champions Spain have been dealt a major blow. Midfield superstar and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí has been hospitalised with viral meningitis just days before their Group C opener against Portugal on 3 July. The Spanish Football Federation has not confirmed whether she will be fit to return during the tournament.

Her absence could drastically affect Spain’s tactical play, given her pivotal role in both club and country success over the past three years.

🏴 England: New Faces, Same Ambition

England, the reigning European champions from 2022, enter the tournament with a rejuvenated squad and a fresh outlook. Head coach Sarina Wiegman, who has committed her future to the Lionesses through 2027, has introduced several rising stars to complement experienced players like Lauren Hemp and Leah Williamson.

Forward Lauren James says the squad sees Euro 2025 as a “fresh start,” especially after their narrow loss to Spain in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

England will begin their Group D campaign against France on 5 July, in one of the most anticipated clashes of the group stage.

🇫🇷 France Makes Bold Squad Calls

France has made headlines after new manager Laurent Bonadei made controversial selection decisions, leaving out seasoned players Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer. Instead, he has placed faith in younger talent like Marie-Antoinette Katoto, hoping to breathe new life into a team that has often underachieved at major tournaments.

The shake-up is risky but reflects a broader shift in women’s football, where national teams are increasingly betting on the next generation of talent.

📊 Tournament Predictions: England and Spain Lead the Pack

According to Opta’s tournament predictor model, England, Spain, Germany, and France are the favourites to lift the trophy. However, dark horses such as Sweden, the Netherlands, and hosts Switzerland could spring surprises given their current form and depth.

Here’s how the top contenders currently rank in predictive models:

Country Predicted Win % England 21% Spain 19% Germany 15% France 13% Sweden 9%

🗓️ Key Dates and Fixtures

Date Match Group 2 July Opening Ceremony – 3 July Spain vs Portugal C 5 July England vs France D 9–15 July Final Group Stage Fixtures – 18–22 July Quarter-Finals – 25 July Semi-Finals – 27 July Final (St. Jakob-Park, Basel) –

🏆 What to Expect from Women’s Euro 2025

More global viewership : With streaming deals and global coverage, UEFA expects to break viewership records set in 2022.

Cultural spotlight on Switzerland : The host country plans to use the tournament to promote inclusivity and grassroots football across its 10 venues.

Rise of new talent: Expect breakout performances from players like Esmee Brugts (Netherlands), Salma Paralluelo (Spain), and Grace Clinton (England).

🔚 Final Thoughts

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is more than just a football tournament—it’s a showcase of the incredible progress, professionalism, and passion growing in women’s sport. From massive ticket sales to game-changing player decisions, this year’s event is shaping up to be the most dynamic and unpredictable Women’s Euro to date.