🇪🇸 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Preview

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – June 1, 2025

Round 9 of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship

🏁 Overview

The Spanish Grand Prix returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, just outside Barcelona. Traditionally a key barometer of car performance due to its mix of high-speed and technical corners, it remains a vital testing ground for upgrades and mid-season development.

Lap Distance : 4.657 km

Race Distance : 66 laps / 307.2 km

First Grand Prix : 1991

2024 Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

This year, the event marks the third race in a European triple-header, following Monaco and preceding Austria.

🏎️ Track Characteristics

Sector 1 : Fast-flowing corners (Turn 3 especially tests aero balance)

Sector 2 : Tight and twisty – traction critical

Sector 3: Recently reprofiled to be faster, testing tyre degradation

Key Features:

Medium to high downforce setup

Front-left tyre wear is a concern

Overtaking is traditionally difficult – qualifying is crucial

🔥 2025 Season So Far (Top Teams & Drivers)

🥇 Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen leads the championship, but it’s not as dominant a season as 2023 or 2024.

Sergio Pérez has been inconsistent, under pressure to retain his seat.

🟦 Mercedes

Much-improved form in 2025, with George Russell regularly finishing in the top 4.

Lewis Hamilton, in his final season with the team, remains competitive but is slightly trailing Russell on points.

🟥 Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (in his final Ferrari season) are looking strong, with Sainz hoping for a big result in front of his home crowd.

Their tyre management and strategy will be key in Barcelona.

🟩 Aston Martin

A quiet season so far for Fernando Alonso , but expect a strong home performance boost.

Lance Stroll continues to struggle in race trim.

🟪 McLaren

Lando Norris took a shock win in Miami and looks increasingly confident.

Oscar Piastri has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in qualifying.

🇪🇸 Home Heroes

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Final Spanish GP with Ferrari before likely move to Audi/Sauber

Huge crowd support expected

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

A legend in Spain, and still competitive

Hoping for a podium in front of his home fans

🔄 Upgrades Watch

Mercedes are expected to bring new aero parts for continued improvement

Red Bull may introduce a revised floor to counteract Ferrari’s pace on medium-speed tracks

McLaren upgrades from Imola and Monaco will be tested in full here

🌦️ Weather Forecast (As of Now)

Friday (Practice) : Sunny, 25°C

Saturday (Qualifying) : Partly cloudy, 26°C

Sunday (Race): Possible rain showers, 24°C – strategy twist?

🔮 Predictions

Pole Position:

Max Verstappen, but expect close margins with Norris and Leclerc.

Podium Prediction:

🥇 Max Verstappen

🥈 Charles Leclerc

🥉 Lando Norris

Dark horse: Carlos Sainz – he may risk an aggressive strategy to win on home soil.

📺 UK Broadcast Info

Sky Sports F1 : Live coverage of all sessions

Channel 4 : Highlights only

Race Start: Sunday, June 1 – 2:00 PM BST

