Travel & Tourism

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Friday, 13 June 2025: Mixed Skies with Showers and Sunshine

Jun 13, 2025

Today, Friday 13 June 2025, brings a classic early-summer mix of weather across the UK. Here’s what to expect:

🌦️ General Conditions

  • A blend of sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting northern and western regions.

  • Warmer air continues to influence southern and eastern areas, allowing for more sustained sunshine.

🌡️ Temperatures & Wind

  • Daytime highs: generally between 16–20 °C, hitting the upper end in the south and east.

  • Northern Scotland and the Northwest: temperatures around 15–17 °C.

  • Breezy conditions continue in coastal and highland regions, though overall winds remain moderate.

🌙 Evening & Overnight

  • Showers will likely die back overnight, especially across much of England, Wales, and central Scotland.

  • Western coastal areas may experience lingering showers later in the night.

  • Low temperatures will fall to 10–12 °C in most inland areas, cooler over higher ground.

🔍 Mid‑Range Forecast (Next 3–7 Days)

Refer to the widget above for detailed daily forecasts—but here’s the headline:

  • Weekend (June 14–15): More showers, particularly in the west, while some showers may reach the southeast on Sunday.

  • Early Next Week: Expect more settled and warmer weather as high pressure takes hold, with potential heatwave conditions in the south by midweek.

Today’s Takeaway

  • 🌤 What to wear: Layered clothing—cooler start, mild afternoon; pack waterproofs for showers.

  • Ideal activities: Morning and early afternoon offer windows for outdoor plans; coastal and highland areas may feel windier.

  • Health Note: UV levels moderate—a reminder to carry sun protection during sunny intervals.

