🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Friday, 13 June 2025: Mixed Skies with Showers and Sunshine

Today, Friday 13 June 2025, brings a classic early-summer mix of weather across the UK. Here’s what to expect:
🌦️ General Conditions
-
A blend of sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting northern and western regions.
-
Warmer air continues to influence southern and eastern areas, allowing for more sustained sunshine.
🌡️ Temperatures & Wind
-
Daytime highs: generally between 16–20 °C, hitting the upper end in the south and east.
-
Northern Scotland and the Northwest: temperatures around 15–17 °C.
-
Breezy conditions continue in coastal and highland regions, though overall winds remain moderate.
🌙 Evening & Overnight
-
Showers will likely die back overnight, especially across much of England, Wales, and central Scotland.
-
Western coastal areas may experience lingering showers later in the night.
-
Low temperatures will fall to 10–12 °C in most inland areas, cooler over higher ground.
🔍 Mid‑Range Forecast (Next 3–7 Days)
Refer to the widget above for detailed daily forecasts—but here’s the headline:
-
Weekend (June 14–15): More showers, particularly in the west, while some showers may reach the southeast on Sunday.
-
Early Next Week: Expect more settled and warmer weather as high pressure takes hold, with potential heatwave conditions in the south by midweek.
✅ Today’s Takeaway
-
🌤 What to wear: Layered clothing—cooler start, mild afternoon; pack waterproofs for showers.
-
Ideal activities: Morning and early afternoon offer windows for outdoor plans; coastal and highland areas may feel windier.
-
Health Note: UV levels moderate—a reminder to carry sun protection during sunny intervals.