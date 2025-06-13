🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Friday, 13 June 2025: Mixed Skies with Showers and Sunshine

Today, Friday 13 June 2025, brings a classic early-summer mix of weather across the UK. Here’s what to expect:

🌦️ General Conditions

A blend of sunny spells and scattered showers , mainly affecting northern and western regions.

Warmer air continues to influence southern and eastern areas, allowing for more sustained sunshine.

🌡️ Temperatures & Wind

Daytime highs : generally between 16–20 °C , hitting the upper end in the south and east.

Northern Scotland and the Northwest : temperatures around 15–17 °C .

Breezy conditions continue in coastal and highland regions, though overall winds remain moderate.

🌙 Evening & Overnight

Showers will likely die back overnight , especially across much of England, Wales, and central Scotland.

Western coastal areas may experience lingering showers later in the night.

Low temperatures will fall to 10–12 °C in most inland areas, cooler over higher ground.

🔍 Mid‑Range Forecast (Next 3–7 Days)

Refer to the widget above for detailed daily forecasts—but here’s the headline:

Weekend (June 14–15) : More showers , particularly in the west, while some showers may reach the southeast on Sunday.

Early Next Week: Expect more settled and warmer weather as high pressure takes hold, with potential heatwave conditions in the south by midweek.

✅ Today’s Takeaway

🌤 What to wear : Layered clothing—cooler start, mild afternoon; pack waterproofs for showers.

Ideal activities : Morning and early afternoon offer windows for outdoor plans; coastal and highland areas may feel windier.

Health Note: UV levels moderate—a reminder to carry sun protection during sunny intervals.