🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Friday, 4 July 2025: Warm and Dry Across Much of Britain

Here’s your nationwide UK weather forecast and analysis, covering today through the outlook into next week.

🌦️ Friday, 4 July – Showers and Wind in the North; Dry South

Northern UK (Scotland & Northern Ireland) : Expect windy conditions with outbreaks of Showers , particularly in western and northern areas. Strong gusts around coasts and hills are likely metoffice.gov.uk.

Midlands & Wales : Cloudy with potential passing showers this afternoon, turning breezy later .

South East & London: Dry and pleasant, with warm sunshine and highs around 18 °C (65 °F) youtube.com+7metoffice.gov.uk+7metoffice.gov.uk+7.

🌬️ Framing the Weekend – Cloudy and Breezy with Rain North-West

Saturday–Sunday:

Western & Northern UK : Continued cloud, wind, and scattered rain showers , especially across Scotland and NW England .

South and East: A mix of cloud and sunny spells, with highs ranging 18–20 °C; drier than the north.

Weather Alert: A 33‑hour yellow warning has been issued for heavy rain and strong winds in northern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, warning of over 100 mm rainfall and 40–50 mph gusts thescottishsun.co.uk+7youtube.com+7metoffice.gov.uk+7.

🔮 Next Week (Mon 7 – Thu 10 July) – Turn to Brighter and Mild Conditions

Monday 7 July : Breezy early skies with scattered clouds and showers; highs around 18 °C metoffice.gov.uk.

Tuesday–Thursday : Skies brighten, clouds thin, mild air settles – expect highs of 19–21 °C .

Thursday 10 July: A warming trend continues, with low cloud early but warming later to 20 °C .

🔥 Long-Range & Climate Insight

The Met Office predicts heatwaves may return in mid-July, especially across southern and eastern England by late month thesun.co.uk+13metoffice.gov.uk+13youtube.com+13.

June 2025 was the UK’s second warmest June on record , and prolonged early summer heat was observed thetimes.co.uk+5metoffice.gov.uk+5metoffice.gov.uk+5.

The summer forecast continues to lean much warmer than average , with the odds of experiencing heatwaves around 2–2.5× higher than normal .

Scotland may see record highs again, as hot air masses threaten to return later in July .

✅ Today’s Planning Tips

Region Highlights What to Do North & West Showers & wind, possible flooding Bring waterproof gear & check warnings Midlands & Wales Cloudy with spots of rain Layers and sun cover optional South & East Dry & sunny – ideal outdoors Enjoy sun, wear sunscreen, hydrate