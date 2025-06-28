🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Saturday, 28 June 2025: Cloudy Skies with Scattered Showers and Mild Temperatures

Today, Saturday 28 June 2025, brings a typical June mix to the UK, with generally cloudy skies, occasional light showers, and a pleasantly mild feel. Here’s your in-depth, SEO-optimized forecast:
🌥️ Morning to Midday Conditions
The morning begins under a blanket of mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 18 °C (64 °F).
Expect light showers around late morning, briefly pushing temperatures up to 19–20 °C (66–68 °F) by early afternoon.
🌡️ Afternoon: Cool and Overcast with Passing Rain
The cloud cover remains persistent throughout the afternoon, keeping conditions cool and slightly gloomy.
A brief rain shower may pass through between 11 AM and 1 PM, followed by a return to dull, damp consistency.
Afternoon highs will be moderated, hovering around 19–20 °C (66–68 °F).
🌙 Evening & Overnight: Drizzles and Gradual Clearing
Light drizzle or passing showers could linger into early evening—especially in western regions.
Skies will begin to clear later tonight, with temperatures falling back to a mild 15 °C (59 °F) under intermittent clouds.
🔮 Weekend & Short-Term Outlook
Sunday 29 June: Expect similar conditions—cloud, occasional showers, and temperatures in the 18–21 °C range.
Early next week: A high-pressure ridge may push in, bringing more stable, sunnier weather and rising temperatures into the mid-20s Celsius by midweek.
✅ Today’s Snapshot
|Time of Day
|Conditions
|What to Prep For
|Morning
|Mostly cloudy, cool (~18 °C)
|Light jumper or waterproof layer
|Afternoon
|Showers likely, high ~20 °C
|Umbrella or waterproof jacket
|Evening
|Drizzle easing, clearing
|Light jacket for outdoors
|Weekend
|Continued mild and cloudy
|Layers; watch Sunday’s forecast