Weather

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Saturday, 28 June 2025: Cloudy Skies with Scattered Showers and Mild Temperatures

Today, Saturday 28 June 2025, brings a typical June mix to the UK, with generally cloudy skies, occasional light showers, and a pleasantly mild feel. Here’s your in-depth, SEO-optimized forecast:

🌥️ Morning to Midday Conditions

weather photo

  • The morning begins under a blanket of mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 18 °C (64 °F).

  • Expect light showers around late morning, briefly pushing temperatures up to 19–20 °C (66–68 °F) by early afternoon.

🌡️ Afternoon: Cool and Overcast with Passing Rain

weather photo

  • The cloud cover remains persistent throughout the afternoon, keeping conditions cool and slightly gloomy.

  • A brief rain shower may pass through between 11 AM and 1 PM, followed by a return to dull, damp consistency.

  • Afternoon highs will be moderated, hovering around 19–20 °C (66–68 °F).

🌙 Evening & Overnight: Drizzles and Gradual Clearing

weather photo

  • Light drizzle or passing showers could linger into early evening—especially in western regions.

  • Skies will begin to clear later tonight, with temperatures falling back to a mild 15 °C (59 °F) under intermittent clouds.

🔮 Weekend & Short-Term Outlook

  • Sunday 29 June: Expect similar conditions—cloud, occasional showers, and temperatures in the 18–21 °C range.

  • Early next week: A high-pressure ridge may push in, bringing more stable, sunnier weather and rising temperatures into the mid-20s Celsius by midweek.

Today’s Snapshot

Time of Day Conditions What to Prep For
Morning Mostly cloudy, cool (~18 °C) Light jumper or waterproof layer
Afternoon Showers likely, high ~20 °C Umbrella or waterproof jacket
Evening Drizzle easing, clearing Light jacket for outdoors
Weekend Continued mild and cloudy Layers; watch Sunday’s forecast

