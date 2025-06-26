🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Thursday, 26 June 2025: Showers Transitioning to Brighter Skies

Today, Thursday 26 June 2025, the UK sees a mix of lingering morning showers followed by gradually improving afternoon conditions ahead of a warm weekend. Here’s your SEO-enhanced forecast and insights to plan your day.

🌧️ Morning to Midday – Rain and Hanging Clouds

Current conditions : Light rain and scattered downpours, temperatures around 16 °C (60 °F) .

Shower pattern: Expect intermittent showers and cloud cover through late morning, especially across western and northern parts of the country.

🌤️ Afternoon – Clearing Skies and Mild Sunshine

Cloud clearing : Showers will ease, particularly in the midlands and east , allowing brightening as the day progresses .

Temperatures rising : Daytime highs reaching 22–26 °C , especially across southern and eastern England thescottishsun.co.uk.

Winds: Light breeze over most areas, though some residual gusts may linger near coasts.

🌙 Evening & Overnight – Dry and Pleasant

Skies should remain mostly dry and mild overnight. Temperatures expected to drop to 14–16 °C , offering a comfortable end to the day.

Ideal evening for outdoor activities — evenings are set to be perfect for walks or outdoor meals as showers clear.

🔥 Weekend Outlook – Heatwave on the Horizon

Front-building high pressure will bring a significant heatwave , with highs hitting 29–32 °C across southern and eastern England by Saturday and Sunday .

Opposing airflows will leave northwestern UK cooler and more unsettled, but spikes in temperature are still expected nationally.

🌍 Context & Climate Insight

The UK remains on track for one of its hottest summers , with climate scientists confirming a 2.3× increase in heatwave likelihood en.wikipedia.org+2easeweather.com+2thesun.co.uk+2economictimes.indiatimes.com+3theguardian.com+3thesun.co.uk+3.

Recent nights have been warm and humid — a trend that’s likely to continue as overnight lows remain elevated ahead of peak daytime heat.

✅ What to Prepare Today & This Weekend

Time Today’s Outlook What to Carry/Do Morning Showers & cloud — temperatures ~16 °C Waterproof jacket or umbrella Afternoon Clearing skies; warming to 22–26 °C Layers, light clothing Evening Dry & pleasant ~14–16 °C Ideal for time outside — no heavy gear needed Weekend Heatwave alert — 29–32 °C in the south Sun protection, hydration, check local alerts