🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Thursday, 26 June 2025: Showers Transitioning to Brighter Skies

Today, Thursday 26 June 2025, the UK sees a mix of lingering morning showers followed by gradually improving afternoon conditions ahead of a warm weekend. Here’s your SEO-enhanced forecast and insights to plan your day.
🌧️ Morning to Midday – Rain and Hanging Clouds
-
Current conditions: Light rain and scattered downpours, temperatures around 16 °C (60 °F).
-
Shower pattern: Expect intermittent showers and cloud cover through late morning, especially across western and northern parts of the country.
🌤️ Afternoon – Clearing Skies and Mild Sunshine
-
Cloud clearing: Showers will ease, particularly in the midlands and east, allowing brightening as the day progresses.
-
Temperatures rising: Daytime highs reaching 22–26 °C, especially across southern and eastern England thescottishsun.co.uk.
-
Winds: Light breeze over most areas, though some residual gusts may linger near coasts.
🌙 Evening & Overnight – Dry and Pleasant
-
Skies should remain mostly dry and mild overnight. Temperatures expected to drop to 14–16 °C, offering a comfortable end to the day.
-
Ideal evening for outdoor activities — evenings are set to be perfect for walks or outdoor meals as showers clear.
🔥 Weekend Outlook – Heatwave on the Horizon
-
Front-building high pressure will bring a significant heatwave, with highs hitting 29–32 °C across southern and eastern England by Saturday and Sunday .
-
Opposing airflows will leave northwestern UK cooler and more unsettled, but spikes in temperature are still expected nationally.
🌍 Context & Climate Insight
-
The UK remains on track for one of its hottest summers, with climate scientists confirming a 2.3× increase in heatwave likelihood en.wikipedia.org+2easeweather.com+2thesun.co.uk+2economictimes.indiatimes.com+3theguardian.com+3thesun.co.uk+3.
-
Recent nights have been warm and humid — a trend that’s likely to continue as overnight lows remain elevated ahead of peak daytime heat.
✅ What to Prepare Today & This Weekend
|Time
|Today’s Outlook
|What to Carry/Do
|Morning
|Showers & cloud — temperatures ~16 °C
|Waterproof jacket or umbrella
|Afternoon
|Clearing skies; warming to 22–26 °C
|Layers, light clothing
|Evening
|Dry & pleasant ~14–16 °C
|Ideal for time outside — no heavy gear needed
|Weekend
|Heatwave alert — 29–32 °C in the south
|Sun protection, hydration, check local alerts