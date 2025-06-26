  • Thu. Jun 26th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Weather

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Thursday, 26 June 2025: Showers Transitioning to Brighter Skies

Byadmin

Jun 26, 2025 #climate change UK heat trend., #Met Office heatwave alert, #summer weather UK, #Thursday UK weather, #UK showers today, #UK spring heatwave, #UK weather forecast 26 June 2025, #UK Weather Today, #weekend heatwave UK

Today, Thursday 26 June 2025, the UK sees a mix of lingering morning showers followed by gradually improving afternoon conditions ahead of a warm weekend. Here’s your SEO-enhanced forecast and insights to plan your day.

🌧️ Morning to Midday – Rain and Hanging Clouds

  • Current conditions: Light rain and scattered downpours, temperatures around 16 °C (60 °F).

  • Shower pattern: Expect intermittent showers and cloud cover through late morning, especially across western and northern parts of the country.

🌤️ Afternoon – Clearing Skies and Mild Sunshine

  • Cloud clearing: Showers will ease, particularly in the midlands and east, allowing brightening as the day progresses.

  • Temperatures rising: Daytime highs reaching 22–26 °C, especially across southern and eastern England thescottishsun.co.uk.

  • Winds: Light breeze over most areas, though some residual gusts may linger near coasts.

🌙 Evening & Overnight – Dry and Pleasant

  • Skies should remain mostly dry and mild overnight. Temperatures expected to drop to 14–16 °C, offering a comfortable end to the day.

  • Ideal evening for outdoor activities — evenings are set to be perfect for walks or outdoor meals as showers clear.

🔥 Weekend Outlook – Heatwave on the Horizon

  • Front-building high pressure will bring a significant heatwave, with highs hitting 29–32 °C across southern and eastern England by Saturday and Sunday .

  • Opposing airflows will leave northwestern UK cooler and more unsettled, but spikes in temperature are still expected nationally.

🌍 Context & Climate Insight

What to Prepare Today & This Weekend

Time Today’s Outlook What to Carry/Do
Morning Showers & cloud — temperatures ~16 °C Waterproof jacket or umbrella
Afternoon Clearing skies; warming to 22–26 °C Layers, light clothing
Evening Dry & pleasant ~14–16 °C Ideal for time outside — no heavy gear needed
Weekend Heatwave alert — 29–32 °C in the south Sun protection, hydration, check local alerts

By admin

Related Post

Weather
🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 24 June 2025: Showers, Cloudy Skies, and Warmth Brewing in the South
Jun 25, 2025 admin
Weather
🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 24 June 2025: Cloudy, Showery Start with Humidity and Warmth in the South
Jun 24, 2025 admin
Weather
🔥 Amber Heat‑Health Alert Sweeps England – North East Regions Brace for Impact
Jun 19, 2025 Dave Stopher

You missed

Motoring North East News
Motoring North East News
Travel & Tourism
Motoring North East News