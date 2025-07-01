  • Tue. Jul 1st, 2025

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 1 July 2025: Hot Southeast, Showers & Thunder in the North

#heatwave UK south, #Met Office heat southeast, #summer weather UK, #thunderstorms UK today, #UK forecast July, #UK satellite launch., #UK weather forecast 1 July 2025, #UK Weather Today

Today, Tuesday 1 July 2025, offers a tale of two Britains—sizzling sunshine in the southeast and showers edging in across northern and western regions. Here’s your weather breakdown with SEO-optimised insights:

🌞 Southeast England: Sun, Heat & High Humidity

weather photo

  • The southeast is enjoying hot, sunny, and humid conditions with temperatures likely rising sharply through the day metoffice.gov.uk.

  • Cities like London and Birmingham should see mid-20s°C, possibly pushing into the high 20s by afternoon.

  • Clear skies dominate early hours, setting the stage for a classic summer day.

🌧️ Northern & Western UK: Showers & Thunder Risks

weather photo

  • Northern England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland are seeing cloudier skies with intermittent showers, some heavy.

  • Thunderstorms may break out in northern England and southern Scotland later today thescottishsun.co.ukmetoffice.gov.uk.

  • Heavy showers could persist into the evening before easing overnight.

🌡️ Temperature Contrast & Overall Feel

  • Northern/western regions: Mild temps ranging 16–20°C, cooler under damp skies.

  • Southeast: Warmer with 20–27°C, feeling humid under the sunshine.

🌙 Tonight: Rain to Fade, Warm Night in the South

  • Showers and storms in the north should gradually ease overnight.

  • Southeast remains dry, with temperatures staying mild—11–14°C south, slightly cooler further north.

🔮 Mid-Week Outlook: Thunderstorms & Heatwave Shift

  • Wednesday & Thursday: Continued heat in the southeast, while showers/thunderstorms track east over northern areas in the afternoon.

  • Thursday night into Friday: Thunderstorm clusters may hit western coasts ahead of a cooler Atlantic front.

  • Weekend: A return to more changeable, fresh conditions as low-pressure systems sweep in from the west metoffice.gov.uk+13youtube.com+13youtube.com+13metoffice.gov.uk.

Context & Insight: Britain Baking While the North Cools

  • Today marks the start of a Saharan-influenced heat surge, with southern England already pushing into the high 20s °C .

  • Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland brace for showers and isolated storms—a reminder of summer’s wild contrasts.

  • The launch of the MTG-S1 satellite today will enhance Met Office forecasting, especially for tracking convective storms like today’s thunder cells youtube.com+8theguardian.com+8theguardian.com+8metoffice.gov.uk.

  • Meteorologists warn that the UK is 2.3× more likely to experience a hotter-than-average summer in 2025, a trend you can already feel in the south economictimes.indiatimes.com+2theguardian.com+2thescottishsun.co.uk+2.

What You Should Do Today

Region Morning Afternoon Evening/Night
Southeast Sunny & warm Hidrate, sunscreen, stay in shade until afternoon Light evening, mild temps
North/West Cool & cloudy Waterproof gear, flash flood/thunder risk Temperatures descend with fading showers

