🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 1 July 2025: Hot Southeast, Showers & Thunder in the North

Today, Tuesday 1 July 2025, offers a tale of two Britains—sizzling sunshine in the southeast and showers edging in across northern and western regions. Here’s your weather breakdown with SEO-optimised insights:
🌞 Southeast England: Sun, Heat & High Humidity
The southeast is enjoying hot, sunny, and humid conditions with temperatures likely rising sharply through the day metoffice.gov.uk.
Cities like London and Birmingham should see mid-20s°C, possibly pushing into the high 20s by afternoon.
Clear skies dominate early hours, setting the stage for a classic summer day.
🌧️ Northern & Western UK: Showers & Thunder Risks
Northern England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland are seeing cloudier skies with intermittent showers, some heavy.
Thunderstorms may break out in northern England and southern Scotland later today thescottishsun.co.ukmetoffice.gov.uk.
Heavy showers could persist into the evening before easing overnight.
🌡️ Temperature Contrast & Overall Feel
Northern/western regions: Mild temps ranging 16–20°C, cooler under damp skies.
Southeast: Warmer with 20–27°C, feeling humid under the sunshine.
🌙 Tonight: Rain to Fade, Warm Night in the South
Showers and storms in the north should gradually ease overnight.
-
Southeast remains dry, with temperatures staying mild—11–14°C south, slightly cooler further north.
🔮 Mid-Week Outlook: Thunderstorms & Heatwave Shift
Wednesday & Thursday: Continued heat in the southeast, while showers/thunderstorms track east over northern areas in the afternoon.
-
Thursday night into Friday: Thunderstorm clusters may hit western coasts ahead of a cooler Atlantic front.
Weekend: A return to more changeable, fresh conditions as low-pressure systems sweep in from the west metoffice.gov.uk+13youtube.com+13youtube.com+13metoffice.gov.uk.
⏩ Context & Insight: Britain Baking While the North Cools
Today marks the start of a Saharan-influenced heat surge, with southern England already pushing into the high 20s °C .
-
Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland brace for showers and isolated storms—a reminder of summer’s wild contrasts.
The launch of the MTG-S1 satellite today will enhance Met Office forecasting, especially for tracking convective storms like today’s thunder cells youtube.com+8theguardian.com+8theguardian.com+8metoffice.gov.uk.
Meteorologists warn that the UK is 2.3× more likely to experience a hotter-than-average summer in 2025, a trend you can already feel in the south economictimes.indiatimes.com+2theguardian.com+2thescottishsun.co.uk+2.
✅ What You Should Do Today
|Region
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Evening/Night
|Southeast
|Sunny & warm
|Hidrate, sunscreen, stay in shade until afternoon
|Light evening, mild temps
|North/West
|Cool & cloudy
|Waterproof gear, flash flood/thunder risk
|Temperatures descend with fading showers