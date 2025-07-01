🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 1 July 2025: Hot Southeast, Showers & Thunder in the North

Today, Tuesday 1 July 2025, offers a tale of two Britains—sizzling sunshine in the southeast and showers edging in across northern and western regions. Here’s your weather breakdown with SEO-optimised insights:

🌞 Southeast England: Sun, Heat & High Humidity

The southeast is enjoying hot, sunny, and humid conditions with temperatures likely rising sharply through the day metoffice.gov.uk.

Cities like London and Birmingham should see mid-20s°C , possibly pushing into the high 20s by afternoon.

Clear skies dominate early hours, setting the stage for a classic summer day.

🌧️ Northern & Western UK: Showers & Thunder Risks

Northern England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland are seeing cloudier skies with intermittent showers , some heavy.

Thunderstorms may break out in northern England and southern Scotland later today thescottishsun.co.ukmetoffice.gov.uk.

Heavy showers could persist into the evening before easing overnight.

🌡️ Temperature Contrast & Overall Feel

Northern/western regions : Mild temps ranging 16–20°C , cooler under damp skies.

Southeast: Warmer with 20–27°C, feeling humid under the sunshine.

🌙 Tonight: Rain to Fade, Warm Night in the South

Showers and storms in the north should gradually ease overnight .

Southeast remains dry, with temperatures staying mild—11–14°C south, slightly cooler further north.

🔮 Mid-Week Outlook: Thunderstorms & Heatwave Shift

Wednesday & Thursday : Continued heat in the southeast , while showers/thunderstorms track east over northern areas in the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday : Thunderstorm clusters may hit western coasts ahead of a cooler Atlantic front .

Weekend: A return to more changeable, fresh conditions as low-pressure systems sweep in from the west metoffice.gov.uk+13youtube.com+13youtube.com+13metoffice.gov.uk.

⏩ Context & Insight: Britain Baking While the North Cools

Today marks the start of a Saharan-influenced heat surge , with southern England already pushing into the high 20s °C .

Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland brace for showers and isolated storms —a reminder of summer’s wild contrasts.

The launch of the MTG-S1 satellite today will enhance Met Office forecasting, especially for tracking convective storms like today’s thunder cells youtube.com+8theguardian.com+8theguardian.com+8metoffice.gov.uk.

Meteorologists warn that the UK is 2.3× more likely to experience a hotter-than-average summer in 2025, a trend you can already feel in the south economictimes.indiatimes.com+2theguardian.com+2thescottishsun.co.uk+2.

✅ What You Should Do Today

Region Morning Afternoon Evening/Night Southeast Sunny & warm Hidrate, sunscreen, stay in shade until afternoon Light evening, mild temps North/West Cool & cloudy Waterproof gear, flash flood/thunder risk Temperatures descend with fading showers