Weather

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 24 June 2025: Cloudy, Showery Start with Humidity and Warmth in the South

Today, Tuesday 24 June 2025, the UK is caught between lingering showers and an incoming burst of warmth. 

🌧️ Early Hours: Showers and Cloud Cover Across Northern and Western Regions

  • Expect morning showers gradually moving eastward, particularly in Wales, the Midlands, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

  • Scotland and Northwestern England will see persistent showers and drizzle, with blustery, humid conditions as Atlantic fronts swing in metoffice.gov.uk+1metoffice.gov.uk+1.

🌤️ Afternoon: Cloudy and Breezy with Warmth in the South

  • Temperatures will climb into the 18–20 °C range nationally, with the southeast warming into the low 20s under patchy sunny spells .

  • Cloud cover will hold through the afternoon, especially in western and highland areas, while the south may see some warming sunshine.

🌙 Evening & Overnight: Showers Ease, Humid Nights Continue

🔮 Midweek Outlook: Heatwave Alert in the South, Unsettled Up North

  • High pressure in the south will push temperatures into the mid-20s °C later this week, while the north stays cooler and unsettled under Atlantic influence gov.ukmetoffice.gov.uk.

  • The Met Office has issued a heat-health alert for the south and east over the weekend, warning of 30 °C+ temps and muggy nights thescottishsun.co.uk+10gov.uk+10uk.news.yahoo.com+10.

  • There may be scattered thunderstorms or showers ahead of the warmer spell, especially in western regions.

What You Need to Know for Today

Time Conditions What to Prepare
Morning Showers in north/west; humid and breezy Light waterproof jacket, umbrella optional
Afternoon Cloudy skies; warming in the south Layers; sunscreen if in sunnier areas
Evening/Night Showers easing; humid overnight Light indoor wear for sticky conditions
This Week Heat builds in the south; cooler north Stay hydrated, monitor heat-health alerts

