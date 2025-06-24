🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 24 June 2025: Cloudy, Showery Start with Humidity and Warmth in the South

Today, Tuesday 24 June 2025, the UK is caught between lingering showers and an incoming burst of warmth.
🌧️ Early Hours: Showers and Cloud Cover Across Northern and Western Regions
-
Expect morning showers gradually moving eastward, particularly in Wales, the Midlands, Northern Ireland, and northern England.
-
Scotland and Northwestern England will see persistent showers and drizzle, with blustery, humid conditions as Atlantic fronts swing in metoffice.gov.uk+1metoffice.gov.uk+1.
🌤️ Afternoon: Cloudy and Breezy with Warmth in the South
-
Temperatures will climb into the 18–20 °C range nationally, with the southeast warming into the low 20s under patchy sunny spells .
-
Cloud cover will hold through the afternoon, especially in western and highland areas, while the south may see some warming sunshine.
🌙 Evening & Overnight: Showers Ease, Humid Nights Continue
-
Showers will gradually ease further east by evening, but northwest and western hill areas may see them linger into the night worldweatherattribution.org+13metoffice.gov.uk+13thescottishsun.co.uk+13.
-
Overnight lows will stay mild around 15 °C, with humid, cloudy conditions especially in southern England.
🔮 Midweek Outlook: Heatwave Alert in the South, Unsettled Up North
-
High pressure in the south will push temperatures into the mid-20s °C later this week, while the north stays cooler and unsettled under Atlantic influence gov.ukmetoffice.gov.uk.
-
The Met Office has issued a heat-health alert for the south and east over the weekend, warning of 30 °C+ temps and muggy nights thescottishsun.co.uk+10gov.uk+10uk.news.yahoo.com+10.
-
There may be scattered thunderstorms or showers ahead of the warmer spell, especially in western regions.
✅ What You Need to Know for Today
|Time
|Conditions
|What to Prepare
|Morning
|Showers in north/west; humid and breezy
|Light waterproof jacket, umbrella optional
|Afternoon
|Cloudy skies; warming in the south
|Layers; sunscreen if in sunnier areas
|Evening/Night
|Showers easing; humid overnight
|Light indoor wear for sticky conditions
|This Week
|Heat builds in the south; cooler north
|Stay hydrated, monitor heat-health alerts