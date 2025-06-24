🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 24 June 2025: Cloudy, Showery Start with Humidity and Warmth in the South

Today, Tuesday 24 June 2025, the UK is caught between lingering showers and an incoming burst of warmth.

Scotland and Northwestern England will see persistent showers and drizzle, with blustery, humid conditions as Atlantic fronts swing in metoffice.gov.uk+1metoffice.gov.uk+1 .

Expect morning showers gradually moving eastward, particularly in Wales, the Midlands, Northern Ireland, and northern England .

Cloud cover will hold through the afternoon, especially in western and highland areas , while the south may see some warming sunshine .

Temperatures will climb into the 18–20 °C range nationally, with the southeast warming into the low 20s under patchy sunny spells .

Overnight lows will stay mild around 15 °C , with humid, cloudy conditions especially in southern England.

Showers will gradually ease further east by evening, but northwest and western hill areas may see them linger into the night worldweatherattribution.org+13metoffice.gov.uk+13thescottishsun.co.uk+13 .

High pressure in the south will push temperatures into the mid-20s °C later this week, while the north stays cooler and unsettled under Atlantic influence gov.ukmetoffice.gov.uk.

The Met Office has issued a heat-health alert for the south and east over the weekend, warning of 30 °C+ temps and muggy nights thescottishsun.co.uk+10gov.uk+10uk.news.yahoo.com+10.