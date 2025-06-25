🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 24 June 2025: Showers, Cloudy Skies, and Warmth Brewing in the South

Today, Tuesday 24 June 2025, the UK is experiencing a mix of lingering showers in northern and western areas with milder, humid conditions pushing warmth into the south.
🌧️ Morning to Midday: Showery and Cloud‑Dominated
-
Northern England, Wales, Northern Ireland & Scotland: Expect showers and drizzle, with cloud cover dominating the sky into the afternoon.
-
Southern and eastern England: Still cloudy this morning, but sunshine gradually breaks through during the day .
🌡️ Afternoon: Mellow Warmth in the South, Cooler North
-
Temperatures: Generally mild, reaching 18‑20 °C, while southeast regions may climb to 20‑22 °C under sunny spells .
-
Northern and western areas remain cooler, with skies staying mostly cloudy and light showers persisting in places youtube.com+3metoffice.gov.uk+3thesun.co.uk+3.
🌙 Evening: Showers Persist, Humidity Builds
-
Northwest and western hills may see showers lingering into the evening, though they’ll ease later on thesun.co.uk.
-
Southern England winds down to a humid, mainly dry evening, with overnight lows holding around 15 °C, especially under cloudy skies.
🔥 Heatwave Watch: South and East Prepping for Glorious Weekend
-
Forecast update: The Met Office and The Independent report a second heatwave brewing, with temperatures set to soar above 30 °C this Saturday and beyond, potentially hotter than Ibiza youtube.com+5independent.co.uk+5thescottishsun.co.uk+5.
-
A heat-health alert remains in force as midweek warmth builds into late-week highs, prompting advice on hydration and sun safety theguardian.com+7uk.news.yahoo.com+7independent.co.uk+7.
✅ What You Should Know Today
|Time
|Conditions
|What to Bring/Do
|Morning
|Showers/cloud in north-west, lighter south
|Waterproof gear if heading north, layers
|Afternoon
|Milder south, 20–22 °C; cloudier north
|Sunscreen/hat in sunny regions
|Evening
|Humid south; lingering showers west
|Light jacket for cooler spots
|Heatweek
|Peaks this weekend > 30 °C southern UK
|Prepare water, sun protection & rest