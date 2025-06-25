  • Wed. Jun 25th, 2025

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Tuesday, 24 June 2025: Showers, Cloudy Skies, and Warmth Brewing in the South

Today, Tuesday 24 June 2025, the UK is experiencing a mix of lingering showers in northern and western areas with milder, humid conditions pushing warmth into the south.

🌧️ Morning to Midday: Showery and Cloud‑Dominated

  • Northern England, Wales, Northern Ireland & Scotland: Expect showers and drizzle, with cloud cover dominating the sky into the afternoon.

  • Southern and eastern England: Still cloudy this morning, but sunshine gradually breaks through during the day .

🌡️ Afternoon: Mellow Warmth in the South, Cooler North

  • Temperatures: Generally mild, reaching 18‑20 °C, while southeast regions may climb to 20‑22 °C under sunny spells .

  • Northern and western areas remain cooler, with skies staying mostly cloudy and light showers persisting in places youtube.com+3metoffice.gov.uk+3thesun.co.uk+3.

🌙 Evening: Showers Persist, Humidity Builds

  • Northwest and western hills may see showers lingering into the evening, though they’ll ease later on thesun.co.uk.

  • Southern England winds down to a humid, mainly dry evening, with overnight lows holding around 15 °C, especially under cloudy skies.

🔥 Heatwave Watch: South and East Prepping for Glorious Weekend

What You Should Know Today

Time Conditions What to Bring/Do
Morning Showers/cloud in north-west, lighter south Waterproof gear if heading north, layers
Afternoon Milder south, 20–22 °C; cloudier north Sunscreen/hat in sunny regions
Evening Humid south; lingering showers west Light jacket for cooler spots
Heatweek Peaks this weekend > 30 °C southern UK Prepare water, sun protection & rest

