🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Wednesday, 2 July 2025: Showers Morning, Clearing by Evening

🌦️ Morning & Midday
-
Early hours are unsettled with light rain and showers moving through around 07:00–08:00, keeping temperatures cool near 14–16 °C.
-
By late morning, the rain moves east, replaced by mostly cloudy skies by 10:00–12:00, and the mercury reaches 17–18 °C.
🌤️ Afternoon
-
Expect intermittent cloud cover and partial sunshine, with highs touching 18 °C.
-
A few stray showers could occur between 16:00–17:00, but clearer skies will begin to appear by early evening.
🌙 Evening & Overnight
-
Clearing skies prevail later in the evening, with temperatures dropping to a cool 12 °C by 23:00.
-
A crisp, clear night sets in, making for a pleasant end to the day.
🔮 Today’s Highlights & What It Means
-
Morning rain transitions to a drier, mixed day—ideal if you’re planning errands or travel.
-
Expect a chilly start, but overall, today is pleasantly mild with lots of light and clearer skies by evening.
✅ Quick Daily Tips
-
Pack a compact umbrella or light waterproof for the early commute.
-
Layer up: Start with a sweater or light jacket in the morning.
-
Enjoy the evening: Clear skies offer a great opportunity for a walk or outdoor leisure.