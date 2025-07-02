  • Wed. Jul 2nd, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring North East News

🇬🇧 UK Weather Today – Wednesday, 2 July 2025: Showers Morning, Clearing by Evening

Byadmin

Jul 2, 2025 #Met Office UK forecast, #midday clearing UK weather., #UK mild summer weather, #UK mixed weather, #UK showers today, #UK weather forecast 2 July 2025, #UK Weather Today

🌦️ Morning & Midday

  • Early hours are unsettled with light rain and showers moving through around 07:00–08:00, keeping temperatures cool near 14–16 °C.

  • By late morning, the rain moves east, replaced by mostly cloudy skies by 10:00–12:00, and the mercury reaches 17–18 °C.

🌤️ Afternoon

  • Expect intermittent cloud cover and partial sunshine, with highs touching 18 °C.

  • A few stray showers could occur between 16:00–17:00, but clearer skies will begin to appear by early evening.

🌙 Evening & Overnight

  • Clearing skies prevail later in the evening, with temperatures dropping to a cool 12 °C by 23:00.

  • A crisp, clear night sets in, making for a pleasant end to the day.

🔮 Today’s Highlights & What It Means

weather photo

  • Morning rain transitions to a drier, mixed day—ideal if you’re planning errands or travel.

  • Expect a chilly start, but overall, today is pleasantly mild with lots of light and clearer skies by evening.

Quick Daily Tips

  • Pack a compact umbrella or light waterproof for the early commute.

  • Layer up: Start with a sweater or light jacket in the morning.

  • Enjoy the evening: Clear skies offer a great opportunity for a walk or outdoor leisure.

By admin

Related Post

Motoring North East News
Final structural beam signed by Rolls-Royce Directors as landmark £300 million extension reaches key milestone
Jul 2, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
ABB’s PixelPaint selected by Stellantis for DS Automobiles’ all-electric flagship DS N°8
Jul 2, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
🇬🇧 How UK Banknotes Could Change Over the Next 3 Years (2025–2028)
Jul 2, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring North East News
Entertainment Events
Motoring North East News
Motoring North East News