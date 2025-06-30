🌍 World Female Ranger Week 2025: Empowering Women on the Frontlines of Conservation

World Female Ranger Week (WFRW) 2025 is scheduled for June 23–30 – a groundbreaking global campaign to spotlight and support the heroic women protecting wildlife and wild spaces worldwide .

What Is World Female Ranger Week?

WFRW is an annual awareness initiative founded by conservationist Holly Budge and her NGO, How Many Elephants. In its fifth year, it highlights female rangers who patrol wildlife reserves, combat poaching, mediate human‑wildlife conflict, and uplift communities.

📅 Key Dates & Themes

Dates: June 23–30, 2025

Daily themes include: Why Women? Why Now? Skills & Innovation Impact of Female Rangers Leadership Success Stories Challenges & Solutions Female Empowerment



Why It Matters

Female rangers represent less than 22% of the global ranger workforce but play crucial roles in community engagement and environmental education.

They break gender norms, often becoming breadwinners and role models in regions where such positions are rare for women.

🔍 Highlights & Impact in 2025

Human stories from rangers in Indonesia, India, Australia, Liberia, and Peru illustrate the diversity and strength of female conservation efforts.

Global reach: Over 500 million people have been engaged through media campaigns, and the 2025 edition brings new educational resources, storytelling initiatives, and live events.

Support Structure: The week includes awards, grants, and free toolkits for educators and journalists to elevate female ranger voices.

🎯 How to Participate

Share powerful stories using hashtags: #WorldFemaleRangerWeek and #FemaleRangers.

Host events : webinars, panel discussions, or school presentations.

Support charities like How Many Elephants, donate, or volunteer.

Use free toolkits from the official WFRW website for education and media outreach.