🌞 Northern England Weather – Friday, 11 July 2025: Heatwave Intensifies in the North East, North West & Yorkshire

Get ready for a scorcher today across Northern England! The third heatwave of the summer has surged northward, bringing blue skies, sizzling temps, and strong sun to the North East, North West, and Yorkshire. Here’s your SEO- and AI-optimised weather guide for today.

📍 North East (Newcastle, Durham, etc.)

Morning (7–10 AM) : Clear skies, warming from 16 °C to the low 20s°C under calm conditions.

Afternoon (12–4 PM) : High pressure brings sunny and dry weather , with heat climbing to 29 °C —coastal areas slightly cooler at 27 °C The TimesMet Office.

Evening: Temperatures ease to 19–21 °C under clear skies—a warm night ahead.

📍 North West (Liverpool, Manchester, Cumbria region)

Morning : A cooler start at 15–16 °C , but bright and sunny.

Afternoon : Highs around 25–27 °C , with unrelenting sunshine.

Evening: Warm and balmy, around 17–19 °C, ideal for outdoor dining or evening walks.

📍 Yorkshire (Leeds, Sheffield, York, etc.)

Morning : Clear skies, warming from 13 °C to 19 °C by midday.

Afternoon : Scorching highs near 28 °C , the warmest region in northern England today .

Evening: Still warm at 19–21 °C, with residual radiance.

✅ Regional Summary

Region Morning Low Afternoon High Evening Low Conditions North East ~16 °C ~29 °C ~21 °C Sunny, dry, low coastal breeze North West ~15 °C ~26 °C ~18 °C Clear skies, peak sun mid-afternoon Yorkshire ~13 °C ~28 °C ~20 °C Brilliance under full sun

🔥 Context: Third Heatwave Hits the North

Today’s conditions are part of the third major UK heatwave this summer, but this time heat has spread northward, firmly gripping northern England Wikipedia.

⚠️ Health & Safety Alerts:

The Met Office and UKHSA have issued heat-health warnings up to Tuesday, 15 July , covering Yorkshire, North West, and North East regions Wikipedia+1Wikipedia+1.

Expect UV levels to be extreme: SPF 30+, sunglasses, hats, and hydration are essential.

Yorkshire Water introduces a hosepipe ban starting today due to ongoing drought Wikipedia+11thesun.co.uk+11The Times+11.

💡 Smart Tips for the Day

Dress smart : Light clothing, sunscreen, and hats—especially between 11 AM–3 PM .

Stay hydrated : Pack water for all outdoor plans.

Protect the skin : Use SPF, sunglasses, and shade where possible.

Outdoor timing : Morning and early evening are most comfortable; midday brings peak heat.

Night planning: Ideal for outdoor dining, festivals, or evening strolls.

🔍 Summary

Today, Northern England enjoys stunning heat, with North East reaching 29 °C, North West 26 °C, and Yorkshire close to 28 °C—all under clear, dry skies. It’s part of the UK’s third major heatwave, extending into northern zones. Keep sun safety and hydration top-of-mind—and take note of the new Yorkshire water restrictions.