🌞 Northern England & Yorkshire Weather Today – Thursday, 10 July 2025: Warm, Dry, and Mostly Sunny

Today brings a uniform wave of pleasantly warm and dry summer weather across the North East, North West, and Yorkshire. Enjoy clear skies with intermittent sunshine and temperatures rising into the mid-to-high 20s °C.

📍 North East (e.g., Newcastle, Durham)

Morning (7–10 AM) : A fresh start with 16–19 °C , mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon (12–4 PM) : Bright and warm— peaking at 23–24 °C with intermittent cloud.

Evening & Night: Temperatures taper to 19–18 °C, with mostly clear skies—perfect for an evening stroll.

📍 North West (e.g., Manchester, Liverpool)

Morning : Slight cloud cover initially, warming from 15 °C to 18 °C .

Afternoon : Mostly dry with sunshine breaks and highs reaching 20–21 °C .

Evening: Cool and clear—17 °C by 9 PM, ideal for post-dinner outings.

📍 Yorkshire (e.g., Leeds, Harrogate)

Foggy start (7 AM: 13 °C) , clearing quickly.

From 10 AM–1 PM : Temperatures rise from 16–23 °C under mix of sun and cloud.

Peak Daytime Warmth : 26–28 °C by mid-afternoon— the warmest spot in the North today .

Evening: Gradually cools to 22 °C by 9 PM, with clear skies.

🌡️ Regional Temperature Summary

Region Morning Low Afternoon High Evening Low North East 16 °C 24 °C 18 °C North West 15 °C 21 °C 17 °C Yorkshire 13 °C 28 °C 22 °C

✅ Today’s Essentials

🌤️ Look ahead : It’s a dry, warm day—ideal for outdoor plans. Expect the highest temperatures in Yorkshire .

🧃 Pack essentials : Sunglasses, water, sunscreen are recommended—especially through the afternoon.

🌇 Evening plans: Evenings remain mild and enjoyable for activities or relaxing outdoors.

🔍 Summary

Looking for Northern England weather today (10 July 2025)? Expect warm, dry, and mostly sunny conditions, with highs hitting around 24 °C in the North East, 21 °C in the North West, and a scorching 28 °C in Yorkshire—the peak for the region. Ideal for outdoor plans across the North today.