🌤️ Northern England Weather – Sunday, 13 July 2025: Warm & Mostly Sunny Across the North East, North West, and Yorkshire

A beautiful summer day awaits across northern England, with warm temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and only low chances of rain. Perfect for outdoor plans!

📍 North East (e.g., Newcastle, Sunderland)

Today : Enjoy pleasant warmth and sunshine , with a high of 23 °C (73 °F) following a misty morning at 12 °C (53 °F) .

Evening: Breezy and mild, making it ideal for a stroll or alfresco dinner.

📍 North West (e.g., Manchester, Liverpool)

Today : Expect another fantastic day with warm, sunny conditions and a high near 26 °C (79 °F) from a start in the mid-teens.

Conditions: Clear skies and pleasant vibes for outdoor gatherings.

📍 Yorkshire (e.g., Leeds, York)

Today : Warm sun mixed with a few clouds, reaching a high of 25 °C (78 °F) after starting in the high teens (~15°C).

Evening: Mild and calm – perfect for evening plans in the golden hour.

✅ Quick Comparison

Region Morning Low Afternoon High Conditions North East ~12 °C ~23 °C Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm North West Mid-teens ~26 °C Sunny, dry, perfect for outdoors Yorkshire ~15 °C ~25 °C Warm sun with light cloud breaks

💡 Today’s Top Tips

🌞 Ideal for outdoor fun – great day for walks, picnics, or meetups. 🧴 Sun protection recommended – SPF, sunglasses, and hats advised. 🧃 Stay hydrated, especially in the afternoon sun. 🌙 Evening outings will be pleasant and mild—take advantage!

🔍 Summary

Looking up Northern England weather today or North East/North West/Yorkshire forecast 13 July 2025? Expect a stunning summer day with highs between 23–26 °C, abundant sunshine, and dry conditions. Perfect for outdoor enjoyment across the region.