🌤️ Northern England Weather – Sunday, 13 July 2025: Warm & Mostly Sunny Across the North East, North West, and Yorkshire

A beautiful summer day awaits across northern England, with warm temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and only low chances of rain. Perfect for outdoor plans!
📍 North East (e.g., Newcastle, Sunderland)
-
Today: Enjoy pleasant warmth and sunshine, with a high of 23 °C (73 °F) following a misty morning at 12 °C (53 °F).
-
Evening: Breezy and mild, making it ideal for a stroll or alfresco dinner.
📍 North West (e.g., Manchester, Liverpool)
-
Today: Expect another fantastic day with warm, sunny conditions and a high near 26 °C (79 °F) from a start in the mid-teens.
-
Conditions: Clear skies and pleasant vibes for outdoor gatherings.
📍 Yorkshire (e.g., Leeds, York)
-
Today: Warm sun mixed with a few clouds, reaching a high of 25 °C (78 °F) after starting in the high teens (~15°C).
-
Evening: Mild and calm – perfect for evening plans in the golden hour.
✅ Quick Comparison
|Region
|Morning Low
|Afternoon High
|Conditions
|North East
|~12 °C
|~23 °C
|Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm
|North West
|Mid-teens
|~26 °C
|Sunny, dry, perfect for outdoors
|Yorkshire
|~15 °C
|~25 °C
|Warm sun with light cloud breaks
💡 Today’s Top Tips
-
🌞 Ideal for outdoor fun – great day for walks, picnics, or meetups.
-
🧴 Sun protection recommended – SPF, sunglasses, and hats advised.
-
🧃 Stay hydrated, especially in the afternoon sun.
-
🌙 Evening outings will be pleasant and mild—take advantage!
🔍 Summary
Looking up Northern England weather today or North East/North West/Yorkshire forecast 13 July 2025? Expect a stunning summer day with highs between 23–26 °C, abundant sunshine, and dry conditions. Perfect for outdoor enjoyment across the region.