  • Mon. Jul 21st, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Weather

🌦️ North East England Weather Today – Thursday, 17 July 2025

Byadmin

Jul 21, 2025 #Newcastle weather forecast, #North East England rain alert, #north east england weather today, #Tyneside thunderstorms today, #UK regional weather 17 July 2025.

📋 At a Glance

  • Current conditions: Mostly cloudy and mild at 14 °C.

  • Highs today: Warming up to around 22 °C during the afternoon.

  • Weather alert: Possible thunderstorms mid-late afternoon—stay weather-aware.

thunderstorms photo

Hourly Breakdown

  • Morning: A showery start around 7 AM, then cloudy with gradual warming to 19–20 °C by midday.

  • Afternoon: Intermittent sunshine until mid-afternoon, followed by thunderstorms around 3–4 PM with showers and possible rumble.

  • Evening: Skies clear slightly by 6–9 PM, with temperatures cooling to 18–19 °C.

Weather Tips

  1. ⚠️ Afternoon alert: Thunderstorms expected—have a backup plan for outdoor activities.

  2. 👕 Dress smart: Layers and a light waterproof jacket will keep you comfy.

  3. 🌂 Prepare: Bring a compact umbrella or hooded coat, especially for afternoon.

  4. 🌇 Ideal plans: Morning or early afternoon outings are best—choose indoor or covered options later on.

🔍 Summary

Looking up North East England weather today, or specifically Newcastle weather forecast 17 July 2025? Expect mild morning temps rising to a pleasant 22 °C, with showers, mostly cloudy skies, and a risk of thunderstorms by late afternoon. A day for layered dressing, weather alerts, and cautious planning around unstable weather.

By admin

Related Post

Weather
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued: What You Need to Know Now
Jul 19, 2025 admin
Weather
🌦️ Northern England Weather Today – 18 July 2025: North East, North West & Yorkshire – Showers Return
Jul 18, 2025 admin
Weather
🌦️ UK Regional Weather Today – 17 July 2025: North East & North West England Forecast
Jul 17, 2025 admin

You missed

Weather
Sports
Sports
Sports