🌦️ North East England Weather Today – Thursday, 17 July 2025

📋 At a Glance

Current conditions : Mostly cloudy and mild at 14 °C .

Highs today : Warming up to around 22 °C during the afternoon.

Weather alert: Possible thunderstorms mid-late afternoon—stay weather-aware.

⏰ Hourly Breakdown

Morning : A showery start around 7 AM , then cloudy with gradual warming to 19–20 °C by midday.

Afternoon : Intermittent sunshine until mid-afternoon , followed by thunderstorms around 3–4 PM with showers and possible rumble.

Evening: Skies clear slightly by 6–9 PM, with temperatures cooling to 18–19 °C.

✅ Weather Tips

⚠️ Afternoon alert: Thunderstorms expected—have a backup plan for outdoor activities. 👕 Dress smart: Layers and a light waterproof jacket will keep you comfy. 🌂 Prepare: Bring a compact umbrella or hooded coat, especially for afternoon. 🌇 Ideal plans: Morning or early afternoon outings are best—choose indoor or covered options later on.

🔍 Summary

Looking up North East England weather today, or specifically Newcastle weather forecast 17 July 2025? Expect mild morning temps rising to a pleasant 22 °C, with showers, mostly cloudy skies, and a risk of thunderstorms by late afternoon. A day for layered dressing, weather alerts, and cautious planning around unstable weather.