🌦️ North East England Weather Today – Thursday, 17 July 2025

📋 At a Glance
-
Current conditions: Mostly cloudy and mild at 14 °C.
-
Highs today: Warming up to around 22 °C during the afternoon.
-
Weather alert: Possible thunderstorms mid-late afternoon—stay weather-aware.
⏰ Hourly Breakdown
-
Morning: A showery start around 7 AM, then cloudy with gradual warming to 19–20 °C by midday.
-
Afternoon: Intermittent sunshine until mid-afternoon, followed by thunderstorms around 3–4 PM with showers and possible rumble.
-
Evening: Skies clear slightly by 6–9 PM, with temperatures cooling to 18–19 °C.
✅ Weather Tips
-
⚠️ Afternoon alert: Thunderstorms expected—have a backup plan for outdoor activities.
-
👕 Dress smart: Layers and a light waterproof jacket will keep you comfy.
-
🌂 Prepare: Bring a compact umbrella or hooded coat, especially for afternoon.
-
🌇 Ideal plans: Morning or early afternoon outings are best—choose indoor or covered options later on.
🔍 Summary
Looking up North East England weather today, or specifically Newcastle weather forecast 17 July 2025? Expect mild morning temps rising to a pleasant 22 °C, with showers, mostly cloudy skies, and a risk of thunderstorms by late afternoon. A day for layered dressing, weather alerts, and cautious planning around unstable weather.