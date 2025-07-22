🌦️ Northern England Weather Today – North East, North West & Yorkshire for 22nd July 2025

Here’s the live weather report for Northern England, covering the North East, North West, and Yorkshire regions. Expect a mix of clouds and showers with mild temperatures—ideal for planning your day smartly.
📍 North East (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)
-
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, about 14 °C (58 °F) .
-
Hourly Highlights:
-
11 AM–1 PM: Showers develop (approx. 17–18 °C).
-
3–5 PM: More showers expected; afternoon highs 18–19 °C.
-
Evening: Cloud cover continues, falling to 15 °C.
-
-
Tips: Keep your umbrella or waterproof jacket handy, especially mid-morning to late afternoon.
📍 North West (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)
-
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy at 17 °C (63 °F) .
-
Hourly Highlights:
-
Early morning: Persistent rain (~17 °C).
-
10 AM–1 PM: Intermittent cloud breaks with occasional showers. Highs reach 18–19 °C.
-
4–6 PM: Fewer showers, some brightness returns.
-
Post-6 PM: Scattered clouds; temps drop to 16 °C.
-
-
Tips: A light, waterproof layer and umbrella are recommended. Expect occasional sunny spells mid-afternoon.
📍 Yorkshire (Leeds, Sheffield, York)
-
Current Conditions: Cloudy and foggy at 12 °C (53 °F) early this morning .
-
Hourly Highlights:
-
9–11 AM: Periods of fog shifting into showers with temps rising to 18–19 °C.
-
12–2 PM: Cloudiness persists (~20 °C), minimal rain chances.
-
3–5 PM: Another round of showers, highs near 21 °C.
-
Evening: Clearer skies, temps cooling to 16–17 °C.
-
-
Tips: With morning fog and afternoon showers, a thermal layer, waterproof outerwear, and umbrella are advisable.
✅ Overall Weather Outlook
|Region
|High Temp
|Key Weather
|Best Outdoor Times
|North East
|~19 °C
|Showers at 11 AM & 3–5 PM
|6–10 AM; 6–8 PM
|North West
|~19 °C
|Morning showers, clearing PM
|2–4 PM
|Yorkshire
|~21 °C
|Fog & showers AM/PM
|12–2 PM; post-6 PM
🛡️ Practical Advice
-
Rain readiness: Always carry an umbrella or waterproof coat.
-
Smart layers: Dress in light yet weather-resistant layers.
-
Plan indoor backups: Schedule outdoor activities around shower windows.
-
Drive safely: Be cautious of rain-slick roads and reduced visibility during showers.
🔍 Summary
Looking for Northern England weather today? Expect a day of clouds and showers with highs of 19–21 °C in the North East, North West, and Yorkshire. Morning and afternoon showers are the main events—pack rain gear and plan outdoor activity during clearer periods early to mid-afternoon and evening. Safe travels and enjoy the day—wherever you are up North!