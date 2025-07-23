🌦️ Northern England Weather – Wednesday, 23 July 2025 (North East, North West & Yorkshire)

📍 North East England (e.g. Newcastle, Sunderland)
-
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy at 12°C (54°F) .
-
Morning (6–11 AM): Showers continue early (12–14°C), then cloud over (up to 16–17°C).
-
Afternoon (12–5 PM): Steady cloud persists. Expect rain around 3–4 PM, with highs near 18°C (65°F).
-
Evening (6–11 PM): Cloudy and cooling, ending at approximately 14°C (57°F).
-
Insight: A DSGR report highlights a trend of “generally cloudy with scattered showers” and high coastal winds Met Office.
Tip: Mid-afternoon is best avoided for outdoor plans; carry a waterproof layer.
📍 North West England (e.g. Manchester, Liverpool)
-
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy around 15°C (59°F) Climate Data+12Metcheck.com+12Ease Weather+12.
-
Morning: Cloudy and dry (14–17°C).
-
Early Afternoon (12–2 PM): A few scattered showers (high near 20°C).
-
Late Afternoon: Intervals of cloud; a brief shower around 4 PM, then mild temps (~21°C).
-
Evening: Overcast with temps dropping to 17°C.
Tip: Plan outdoor activities over midday–early afternoon for the drier window.
📍 Yorkshire (e.g. Leeds, Sheffield, York)
-
Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, 11°C (52°F) The Guardian.
-
Morning: Overcast, warming to ~16°C by 10 AM.
-
Midday (12–1 PM): A short rain burst (~19°C).
-
Afternoon (2–6 PM): Cloudy skies with highs around 20 °C, followed by clear spells after 7 PM.
-
Evening: Mostly clear and calm temperatures near 15–16 °C.
Tip: Slightly warmer and drier than other regions in the afternoon—optimize outdoor time after showers pass.
✅ Quick Comparison Table
|Region
|Temps (°C)
|Key Weather
|Best Outdoor Times
|North East
|12 → 18
|Cloud, showers PM
|6–11 AM & 6–8 PM
|North West
|14 → 21
|Cloud, brief showers
|10 AM–2 PM
|Yorkshire
|11 → 20
|Cloud & midday rain
|2–7 PM (post-shower)
🌍 Regional Climate Context
-
July averages: UK July temps average near 22 °C, with ≈10 rain days/month Farmers’ Almanac+11Weather2Travel.com+11Almanac.com+11Climate Data+1Ease Weather+1Metcheck.com+1Metcheck.com+1.
-
Northumberland (NE) averages 18 °C highs with 14 rainy days in July Met Office.
-
Lancashire (NW) averages 19 °C highs, ~14 rain days/month Weather2Travel.com.
-
Yorkshire sees 20 °C highs, ~11–12 rain days, UV Index 6 in July Weather2Travel.comWeather2Travel.com.
-
July 23 forecast: “Broken clouds” with temps ~19 °C in Newcastle and Yorkshire Met Office+13Climate Data+13Climate Data+13.
🧭 Planning Your Day: Smart Tips
-
Dress in layers — mix light tops with a waterproof jacket due to showers.
-
Carry an umbrella or packable raincoat — especially for N.E. and N.W.
-
Outdoor timing — mornings and early evenings are your best outdoor slots.
-
Commuters — expect damp roads; allow extra travel time.
-
Activities — ideal for indoor visits (museums, cafes), outdoor strolls between showers.
-
UV caution — clouded sun still has moderate intensity (Index ~6); consider SPF on fleeting sunny moments.
-
Garden care — showers provide natural water; skip watering.
🔍 Summary
Need the Northern England weather today for North East, North West, or Yorkshire? Expect a cloudy and cool day, with scattered showers especially midday and afternoon, and mild temperatures between 12–21 °C. Best windows for outdoor plans are morning or early evening. Always carry rain protection and layer up to stay comfortable.