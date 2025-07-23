🌦️ Northern England Weather – Wednesday, 23 July 2025 (North East, North West & Yorkshire)

📍 North East England (e.g. Newcastle, Sunderland)

Current Conditions : Mostly cloudy at 12°C (54°F) .

Morning (6–11 AM) : Showers continue early (12–14°C), then cloud over (up to 16–17°C).

Afternoon (12–5 PM) : Steady cloud persists. Expect rain around 3–4 PM , with highs near 18°C (65°F) .

Evening (6–11 PM) : Cloudy and cooling, ending at approximately 14°C (57°F) .

Insight: A DSGR report highlights a trend of “generally cloudy with scattered showers” and high coastal winds Met Office.

Tip: Mid-afternoon is best avoided for outdoor plans; carry a waterproof layer.

📍 North West England (e.g. Manchester, Liverpool)

Current Conditions : Mostly cloudy around 15°C (59°F) Climate Data+12Metcheck.com+12Ease Weather+12.

Morning : Cloudy and dry (14–17°C).

Early Afternoon (12–2 PM) : A few scattered showers (high near 20°C).

Late Afternoon : Intervals of cloud; a brief shower around 4 PM , then mild temps (~21°C).

Evening: Overcast with temps dropping to 17°C.

Tip: Plan outdoor activities over midday–early afternoon for the drier window.

📍 Yorkshire (e.g. Leeds, Sheffield, York)

Current Conditions : Mostly cloudy, 11°C (52°F) The Guardian.

Morning : Overcast, warming to ~16°C by 10 AM.

Midday (12–1 PM) : A short rain burst (~19°C).

Afternoon (2–6 PM) : Cloudy skies with highs around 20 °C , followed by clear spells after 7 PM .

Evening: Mostly clear and calm temperatures near 15–16 °C.

Tip: Slightly warmer and drier than other regions in the afternoon—optimize outdoor time after showers pass.

✅ Quick Comparison Table

Region Temps (°C) Key Weather Best Outdoor Times North East 12 → 18 Cloud, showers PM 6–11 AM & 6–8 PM North West 14 → 21 Cloud, brief showers 10 AM–2 PM Yorkshire 11 → 20 Cloud & midday rain 2–7 PM (post-shower)

🌍 Regional Climate Context

🧭 Planning Your Day: Smart Tips

Dress in layers — mix light tops with a waterproof jacket due to showers. Carry an umbrella or packable raincoat — especially for N.E. and N.W. Outdoor timing — mornings and early evenings are your best outdoor slots. Commuters — expect damp roads; allow extra travel time. Activities — ideal for indoor visits (museums, cafes), outdoor strolls between showers. UV caution — clouded sun still has moderate intensity (Index ~6); consider SPF on fleeting sunny moments. Garden care — showers provide natural water; skip watering.

🔍 Summary

Need the Northern England weather today for North East, North West, or Yorkshire? Expect a cloudy and cool day, with scattered showers especially midday and afternoon, and mild temperatures between 12–21 °C. Best windows for outdoor plans are morning or early evening. Always carry rain protection and layer up to stay comfortable.