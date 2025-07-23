  • Wed. Jul 23rd, 2025

🌦️ Northern England Weather – Wednesday, 23 July 2025 (North East, North West & Yorkshire)

📍 North East England (e.g. Newcastle, Sunderland)

  • Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy at 12°C (54°F) .

  • Morning (6–11 AM): Showers continue early (12–14°C), then cloud over (up to 16–17°C).

  • Afternoon (12–5 PM): Steady cloud persists. Expect rain around 3–4 PM, with highs near 18°C (65°F).

  • Evening (6–11 PM): Cloudy and cooling, ending at approximately 14°C (57°F).

  • Insight: A DSGR report highlights a trend of “generally cloudy with scattered showers” and high coastal winds Met Office.

Tip: Mid-afternoon is best avoided for outdoor plans; carry a waterproof layer.

📍 North West England (e.g. Manchester, Liverpool)

  • Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy around 15°C (59°F) Climate Data+12Metcheck.com+12Ease Weather+12.

  • Morning: Cloudy and dry (14–17°C).

  • Early Afternoon (12–2 PM): A few scattered showers (high near 20°C).

  • Late Afternoon: Intervals of cloud; a brief shower around 4 PM, then mild temps (~21°C).

  • Evening: Overcast with temps dropping to 17°C.

Tip: Plan outdoor activities over midday–early afternoon for the drier window.

📍 Yorkshire (e.g. Leeds, Sheffield, York)

  • Current Conditions: Mostly cloudy, 11°C (52°F) The Guardian.

  • Morning: Overcast, warming to ~16°C by 10 AM.

  • Midday (12–1 PM): A short rain burst (~19°C).

  • Afternoon (2–6 PM): Cloudy skies with highs around 20 °C, followed by clear spells after 7 PM.

  • Evening: Mostly clear and calm temperatures near 15–16 °C.

Tip: Slightly warmer and drier than other regions in the afternoon—optimize outdoor time after showers pass.

✅ Quick Comparison Table

Region Temps (°C) Key Weather Best Outdoor Times
North East 12 → 18 Cloud, showers PM 6–11 AM & 6–8 PM
North West 14 → 21 Cloud, brief showers 10 AM–2 PM
Yorkshire 11 → 20 Cloud & midday rain 2–7 PM (post-shower)

🌍 Regional Climate Context

🧭 Planning Your Day: Smart Tips

  1. Dress in layers — mix light tops with a waterproof jacket due to showers.

  2. Carry an umbrella or packable raincoat — especially for N.E. and N.W.

  3. Outdoor timing — mornings and early evenings are your best outdoor slots.

  4. Commuters — expect damp roads; allow extra travel time.

  5. Activities — ideal for indoor visits (museums, cafes), outdoor strolls between showers.

  6. UV caution — clouded sun still has moderate intensity (Index ~6); consider SPF on fleeting sunny moments.

  7. Garden care — showers provide natural water; skip watering.

🔍 Summary

Need the Northern England weather today for North East, North West, or Yorkshire? Expect a cloudy and cool day, with scattered showers especially midday and afternoon, and mild temperatures between 12–21 °C. Best windows for outdoor plans are morning or early evening. Always carry rain protection and layer up to stay comfortable.

