🌧️ UK Weather Report – Tuesday, 3 June 2025: Unsettled Skies Mark the Start of Meteorological Summer

The United Kingdom experienced a notably unsettled day today, as the first week of meteorological summer ushered in a mix of rain, brisk winds, and cooler temperatures. Following a record-breaking spring characterized by warmth and sunshine, today’s conditions served as a stark reminder of the UK’s variable climate.

🌦️ National Weather Overview

A band of rain moved eastward across England and Wales, bringing periods of rain this morning followed by a brief shower or two this afternoon. Elsewhere, the UK remained largely dry with bright or sunny spells, though the far northeast of Scotland saw a few scattered showers. Temperatures were generally mild, with highs ranging from 14°C to 20°C across various regions.

📍 Regional Highlights

England

London : Experienced a breezy day with a little morning rain followed by a shower in the afternoon. Highs reached 17°C, with lows around 10°C.

Manchester : Saw periods of rain in the morning followed by a brief shower or two in the afternoon. Temperatures peaked at 16°C, dipping to 9°C overnight.

Birmingham : Had a blend of sun and clouds with a couple of showers; breezy conditions prevailed. Highs were around 19°C, with lows near 8°C.

Leeds : Experienced rather cloudy and breezy conditions with a couple of showers. The high was 16°C, with a low of 9°C.

Bristol : Saw partial sunshine with a couple of showers; breezy throughout the day. Temperatures reached 18°C, with lows around 10°C.

Newcastle upon Tyne: Faced windy conditions with clouds giving way to some sun; periods of rain occurred in the morning followed by a brief shower or two in the afternoon. Highs were 16°C, with lows at 7°C.

Scotland

Glasgow : Experienced a breezy day with occasional rain. The high was 15°C, with a low of 7°C.

Edinburgh: Had mainly cloudy and breezy conditions with a little rain. Temperatures peaked at 15°C, dropping to 8°C overnight.

Wales

Cardiff: Faced a breezy day with a little morning rain followed by a shower in the afternoon. Highs reached 17°C, with lows around 10°C.

Northern Ireland

Belfast: Experienced a blend of sun and clouds with a couple of showers; windy conditions prevailed. The high was 16°C, with a low of 7°C.

⚠️ Weather Alerts

High winds and heavy rain have led to the cancellation of the Glastonbury Charter Market scheduled for today, Tuesday, 3 June 2025. Organizers cited safety concerns due to forecasted wind gusts exceeding 35 mph and persistent rainfall throughout the day. glastonbury.nub.news

🌅 Sunrise & Sunset Times

The UK enjoyed nearly 16.5 hours of daylight today, though the overcast skies and showers limited opportunities to bask in the early summer light.

🔭 Looking Ahead

The Met Office forecasts that the unsettled weather will persist through the week. From Wednesday, 4 June through to Friday, 13 June, the UK will experience a spell of unsettled weather as areas of low pressure track in from the Atlantic. These systems will bring showers or longer spells of rain to most parts of the country, with some downpours and strong coastal winds, particularly in the … yourweather.co.uk

📊 Regional Temperature Summary

Region Conditions High Temperature Low Temperature London Breezy with showers 17°C 10°C Manchester Rain, then brief showers 16°C 9°C Birmingham Sun, clouds, and showers 19°C 8°C Leeds Cloudy and breezy 16°C 9°C Bristol Partial sun with showers 18°C 10°C Newcastle upon Tyne Windy with rain 16°C 7°C Glasgow Breezy with rain 15°C 7°C Edinburgh Cloudy with light rain 15°C 8°C Cardiff Breezy with showers 17°C 10°C Belfast Windy with showers 16°C 7°C

🌤️ Final Thoughts

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, brought a mix of rain, wind, and cooler temperatures across the UK, marking a stark contrast to the record-breaking warmth and sunshine of the preceding spring. As the nation steps into summer, the current weather patterns serve as a reminder of the UK’s climatic variability. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and prepare for continued unsettled conditions in the coming days.