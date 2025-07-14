  • Mon. Jul 14th, 2025

🌩️ North East England Weather Today – Monday, 14 July 2025: Cloudy Skies with Afternoon Storms

Northern England welcomes a shift from heatwave highs to more unsettled weather today. Here’s your forecast for the North East – Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, Tyneside, and Teesside.

🌤️ Morning & Midday

cloudy photo

  • 7–12 PM: Expect cloudy and cool conditions, with temperatures gradually climbing from 16 °C to 18 °C, under overcast skies.

  • It’s a day for light layers and optional umbrella, as rain is unlikely in the early hours.

🌩️ Afternoon & Evening

thunderstorms photo

  • 12–4 PM: A frontal band brings scattered thunderstorms and heavy showers, with temps rising to about 20 °C. These storms may include thunder and brisk winds.

  • 5–7 PM: Showers persist before gradually clearing; temperatures dip to 17 °C as skies begin to brighten.

  • Evening (8–11 PM): Clear spells return, with temperatures easing to 12–14 °C, making the night fresher and calmer.

Today’s Key Takeaways

  • Storm watch: Be prepared for afternoon thunderstorms with heavy downpours and brief gusts.

  • Outfit tip: Wear layers and bring a raincoat or travel umbrella for afternoon events.

  • Activity alert: Consider indoor or sheltered venues from midday through late afternoon.

🔍 Summary

Looking for today’s North East England weather on 14 July 2025? Expect a cool, cloudy morning, transitioning into afternoon thunderstorms and heavy showers with highs near 20 °C. Clearer conditions return by evening. This marks a turn from recent heatwave warmth to more typical mid-July weather.

🔭 Looking Ahead

  • Tuesday: Breezy with more rain and cooler temps near 18 °C the-independent.commetoffice.gov.uk.

  • Mid‑week: A mix of showers and sunshine, with mild highs in the low 20s °C.

