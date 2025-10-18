🎃 Family Events in the North East This Weekend: The Ultimate Guide (18–19 October 2025)

Introduction: A Spooky Yet Smiling October Weekend in the North East

As autumn deepens across the North East, families are gearing up for a magical weekend packed with pumpkin patches, heritage trails, creative workshops, and outdoor adventures. Whether you’re in Northumberland’s countryside, Newcastle’s buzzing heart, Durham’s historic streets, or the Teesside coast, there’s no shortage of fun-filled family events to enjoy.

This weekend — Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th October 2025 — offers the perfect blend of autumn colour, half-term excitement, and Halloween spirit. From the enchanting play village at Lilidorei to hands-on museum trails in Sunderland, here’s your definitive guide to what’s on for families across the North East.

🌳 Northumberland Family Events

🎃 Whitehouse Farm “Halloween Spooktacular” – Morpeth

One of Northumberland’s top-rated family attractions, Whitehouse Farm kicks off its annual Halloween Spooktacular this weekend. Expect fancy-dress competitions, themed shows, tractor rides, and a pumpkin patch that’s perfect for younger children.

Families can enjoy a full day of animal encounters, play barns, and outdoor adventure zones before heading into the themed Halloween Barn — complete with gentle frights for little ones and more daring fun for older kids.

When: 10am–5pm, Sat 18 & Sun 19 Oct 2025

Tickets: Online booking recommended via Whitehouse Farm website

Best for: Ages 3–12

🧚 Lilidorei “Spookydorei Days” – Alnwick

Just next to The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei transforms its whimsical wooden play kingdom into a spooky wonderland. With characters roaming the trails, eerie music echoing from the turrets, and themed storytelling sessions, Spookydorei Days is one of Northumberland’s most imaginative family events this October.

When: 10am–5pm, daily through to 2 November

Extras: Pumpkin carving and “Mini Monsters Disco” add-ons available

Best for: Ages 4–11

🎃 The Alnwick Garden “The Pumpkin Garden”

Right beside Lilidorei, the Alnwick Garden offers a stunning visual treat — hundreds of glowing pumpkins, sculpted gourds, and seasonal flower displays filling the pathways. Kids can follow the Pumpkin Trail while parents relax with hot chocolate at the Pavilion Café.

When: All weekend, 10am–6pm

Best for: All ages

🦉 Kielder Observatory Family Stargazing – Kielder Forest

If the skies stay clear, Kielder’s “Young Explorers of the Night Sky” sessions are a breathtaking way to introduce kids to astronomy. Expect telescopes, storytelling, and guidance from expert astronomers.

When: Saturday evening, pre-booking essential

Best for: Ages 6+

🏙 Tyne & Wear Family Events

🛍 Tynemouth Station Market

Tynemouth’s famous weekend market is a relaxed way to spend a few hours with the family. Browse handmade crafts, sample local street food, and enjoy the buzz of one of the North East’s favourite coastal hubs. Kids love the toy stalls, vintage book tables, and mini train displays.

When: Sat & Sun 9am–3:30pm

Cost: Free entry

Best for: All ages

🧟 Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens – “Creepy Creatures Trail”

Families can follow a fun self-guided trail through Sunderland Museum and the botanical Winter Gardens, discovering hidden creepy crawlies and learning about nocturnal wildlife. It’s an ideal half-term warm-up event that mixes education with adventure.

When: Sat 18 Oct – Sat 1 Nov

Cost: Free

Best for: Ages 4–10

🦴 Great North Museum: Hancock – “Underground Adventures with Murray the Mole”

Newcastle’s family-favourite museum offers another educational hit with its “Murray the Mole” adventure trail. Children can learn about geology and archaeology while exploring hidden corners of the museum.

When: Ongoing through October

Cost: Free

Best for: Primary school age

📚 Seven Stories – The National Centre for Children’s Books (Ouseburn)

Seven Stories remains the beating heart of children’s storytelling in the North East. This weekend features themed storytimes, creative writing for kids, and “Build Your Own Character” craft sessions. The café offers family-friendly menus and excellent views of the Ouseburn Valley.

When: Open daily 10am–5pm

Tickets: Free entry; workshops from £4 per child

Best for: Ages 3–10

🏖 South Shields & Whitley Bay Coastal Walks

For families looking for fresh air rather than indoor fun, the North East coastline offers the perfect October walk. Start at South Shields’ Sandhaven Beach, grab chips from Colmans, then take a coastal bus up to Whitley Bay’s Spanish City for ice cream and arcade fun.

Tip: Check tide times and bring warm layers — autumn sea breezes are brisk but beautiful.

🏰 County Durham Family Events

🚂 Beamish Museum – Music & Cinema Weekend

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, offers a brilliant mix of live music and historical fun. On Saturday, the Grand Cinema will host a free screening of Pride (recommended for teens), while Sunday’s Pit Village Music Hall features traditional tunes and singalongs perfect for families.

Kids can also ride the trams, explore the 1900s town, and watch traditional crafts in action.

When: Sat 18 & Sun 19 Oct

Tickets: Standard admission applies (valid 12 months)

Best for: Ages 5+

🎭 WOW North East Festival – Durham City

The Women of the World (WOW) Festival returns to Durham with free performances, art installations, and creative workshops for all ages. Families can drop into the Clayport Library for kids’ activities or visit Gala Theatre Durham for storytelling and live music.

When: Saturday 18 Oct

Cost: Free, festival passes available online

Best for: Ages 8+

🚂 Locomotion Museum – Shildon (S&DR200 Exhibitions)

Celebrate the Stockton & Darlington Railway’s bicentenary at Locomotion with a look back at the region’s pioneering railway heritage. Kids can explore the engine sheds, climb aboard heritage trains, and enjoy interactive science demos.

When: Open all weekend, 10am–5pm

Cost: Free entry (parking £3)

Best for: All ages

🌌 Raby Castle – “Under Dark Skies: A Deeper Look”

Families with older children can enjoy a magical evening of astronomy and night-sky exploration within Raby’s historic grounds. Guided by expert astronomers, the event offers telescope viewing, constellation spotting, and a hot drink under the stars.

When: Sat 18 Oct, evening

Tickets: Pre-book online

Best for: Ages 10+

🌊 Teesside & Cleveland Family Events

🦕 Preston Park Museum – Autumn Trail & Dinosaur Garden

Preston Park in Stockton-on-Tees offers a wonderful mix of indoor and outdoor activities for families. The Autumn Adventure Trail guides children through the museum’s gardens, while the Dinosaur Garden and Victorian Street remain must-sees for returning visitors.

When: All weekend, 10am–4pm

Cost: Standard admission (£5 adults / £3 kids)

Best for: Ages 3–12

🎨 MIMA – Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art Family Workshops

If you’ve got budding young artists, head to MIMA this weekend for drop-in creative sessions. Families can make seasonal crafts and explore the “Northern Landscapes Reimagined” exhibition.

When: Sat 18 Oct, 11am–3pm

Cost: Free

Best for: Ages 5–12

🚴 Riverside Park (Stockton) – Outdoor Fun for All Ages

Wrap up warm and hit Riverside Park, one of Teesside’s largest green spaces. It’s ideal for biking, scooting, and family picnics, with stunning views of the Tees Barrage. Combine with a visit to the Air Trail High Ropes Course nearby for thrill-seekers aged 6+.

🍂 Guisborough Forest & Walkway – Autumn Explorer Trail

Located on the edge of the North York Moors, Guisborough’s forest trail offers an interactive nature challenge for kids. Collect fallen leaves, spot wildlife, and enjoy hot chocolate from the café at the end of your adventure.

When: All weekend

Best for: All ages

☕ Family-Friendly Food Stops Across the North East

Exploring the region’s events makes everyone hungry! Here are some family-friendly places to eat near the main attractions:

The Running Fox Bakery (Felton & Longframlington) – Perfect after Lilidorei or Alnwick Garden.

Flat White Kitchen (Durham City) – Great coffee and pancakes post-festival.

Coleman’s Fish & Chips (South Shields) – Ideal seaside treat after the market.

The Cowshed (Seaham) – Family-friendly meals with a sea view.

The Forge (Consett) – Cosy gastropub near Beamish.

🗺 Tips for Families Planning a North East Weekend Adventure

Book early: Many events like Lilidorei and Kielder Observatory require pre-booked slots. Check weather updates: Autumn showers are likely, so pack waterproofs. Mix indoor & outdoor stops: Pair museums with walks or markets for balance. Use local transport: Tyne & Wear Metro and North East rail lines make city-hopping easy. Support local businesses: Visit independent cafés and shops at each stop — every purchase helps keep North East tourism thriving.

💬 Why the North East Is Perfect for Family Adventures

From its medieval castles and rugged coastlines to creative museums and seasonal celebrations, the North East of England has mastered the art of the family day out. There’s an authenticity to the region’s attractions — no over-commercialised gimmicks, just warm welcomes, real history, and plenty of play.

This October weekend captures that perfectly: farmyard fun in Morpeth, literature magic in Ouseburn, stargazing at Raby, and creative trails across Durham and Teesside. Whether you’re chasing pumpkins, fossils, or fairy lights, the North East has something to light up every child’s imagination.

📅 Plan Ahead: What’s Coming Next Weekend

If you’re planning beyond 18–19 October, mark your diary for:

The Big Durham Pumpkin Parade (25–26 Oct)

Halloween Nights at Beamish Museum (from 24 Oct)

Alnwick Garden Light Trail Launch (starts 25 Oct)

Sunderland Illuminations Finale (25–26 Oct)

These late-October events promise even more reasons to keep exploring the region.

🏁 Conclusion: Make the Most of Your North East Weekend

With crisp autumn air, glowing pumpkins, and exciting family activities at every turn, the North East of England is bursting with charm this weekend. Whether you’re picnicking at Tynemouth Market, stargazing in County Durham, or exploring Alnwick’s magical worlds, you’ll find something that sparks joy for every age group.

So pack your coats, grab your wellies, and make this 18–19 October 2025 weekend one to remember.

📍 Summary: Top Picks by County

Area Top Event Best For Cost Northumberland Lilidorei “Spookydorei Days” Ages 4–11 £12–£16 Tyne & Wear Sunderland Museum “Creepy Creatures Trail” Ages 4–10 Free County Durham Beamish Museum “Music & Cinema Weekend” Ages 5+ £21 adult / £12 child Teesside Preston Park Autumn Trail Ages 3–12 £5 adult / £3 child

Call to Action

Bookmark this page, share it with other North East families, and follow your local attractions’ social pages to stay updated on next weekend’s half-term and Halloween events. The North East truly shines in autumn — and this weekend proves it.