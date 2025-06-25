🎪 Glastonbury 2025 Festival Kicks Off

Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset – Festival season has officially begun! At 8 AM BST this morning, Wednesday 25 June 2025, the iconic gates of Glastonbury swung open, welcoming thousands of eagerly-awaiting music lovers to the legendary Worthy Farm en.wikipedia.org+6the-independent.com+6tiktok.com+6.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis played host to the morning opening, ushering guests into the grounds as the sun cast its first rays across the rolling fields independent.co.uk+2the-independent.com+2independent.co.uk+2. Although musical performances do not begin until Friday, the site is already buzzing with excitement and activity.

🚌 Pre-Festival Logistics & Atmosphere

Car parks opened Tuesday night : Attendees camping on-site arrived as early as 9 PM on Tuesday, to avoid morning congestion. However, cars remained parked until the 8 AM gate opening to minimise disruption the-independent.com+4glastonburyfestivals.co.uk+4aol.com+4.

National Express coaches are running regular direct services from over 90 UK towns—a sustainable, hassle-free travel option that many have taken advantage of glastonburyfestivals.co.uk+1en.wikipedia.org+1.

The first 24 hours are dedicated to finding campsites, gathering supplies, and soaking in the festival’s atmosphere—without the amplified music that begins on Friday .

🌤 Weather & What It Means

Looking at the forecast, it’s shaping up to be a pleasant few days ahead. The Met Office predicts sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 25 °C—comfortable conditions for setting up tents and exploring the expansive site the-independent.com+1independent.co.uk+1. Leave the wellies at home and enjoy some summer vibes!

🎶 Music Preview & Highlights

While music stages are quiet today, anticipation is already building for a stellar weekend:

Friday, 27 June : Headlining the Pyramid Stage will be The 1975 (10:15 PM – 11:45 PM).

Saturday : Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts headline at 10 PM; earlier, a surprise act code-named “Patchwork” is scheduled for 6:15 PM—a mystery some believe may be U.S. artist Chappell Roan en.wikipedia.org+7en.wikipedia.org+7thescottishsun.co.uk+7.

Sunday: Olivia Rodrigo headlines at 9:45 PM; legendary artist Rod Stewart will perform in the traditional Legends Slot during the afternoon the-independent.com+3en.wikipedia.org+3independent.co.uk+3.

In addition, weekend highlights include performances by Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Biffy Clyro, Gracie Abrams, Wolf Alice, and many more—a diverse lineup with something for every taste en.wikipedia.org+5the-independent.com+5independent.co.uk+5.

📝 Final Thoughts

With gates now open, the countdown to live music begins. Early arrivals are grasping their camping stakes, exploring the site’s many arts and food areas, and settling in ahead of the weekend’s headline sets. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned Glastonbury-goer, the next few days promise adventure, community spirit—and unforgettable performances.

