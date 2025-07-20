  • Sun. Jul 20th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Sports

🏌️‍♂️ The Open Championship Prize Money 2025: What’s at Stake at Royal Portrush

Byadmin

Jul 20, 2025 #british open payout breakdown, #british open purse 2025, #claret jug prize money, #golf major winner earnings, #how much do golfers earn at the open, #open championship prize money 2025, #open championship winner’s share, #royal portrush prize fund, #scottie scheffler open win, #the open golf 2025 earnings Ask ChatGPT

The Open remains one of golf’s most prestigious majors—where tradition meets serious prize money. In 2025, players at Royal Portrush aren’t just chasing the iconic Claret Jug—they’re competing for a record-setting purse of US $17 million Talksport+15European Tour+15Golf Monthly+15.

golf photo

Top Rewards & Breakdown

The tournament purse is structured to reward excellence:

The full payout list includes 1st through 22nd, and extends similarly for all players who make the cut. Professionals who miss the cut still earn a consolation payout.

Why the Prize Pool Matters

Though the winner’s take-home is impressive, it’s importantly less than the other majors (Masters: $4.2m, PGA: $3.42m, US Open: $4.3m) CBSSports.com+6Golf Digest+6The Sun+6. The R&A has froze The Open purse at $17m for the second year running, prioritising long-term growth over dramatic spikes The Guardian+15SI+15Talksport+15.

Beyond the Money: Perks of Victory

Winning The Open garners much more than cash:

Financial Realities for Players

While top golfers rake in millions, the gap is stark for lower finishers. The top 10 earn about 58% of the entire purse (~$9.8m combined), leaving much smaller sums for players further down the leaderboard MarketWatch. Beyond prize money, pros cover all travel, coaching, and entry costs—making consistent top‑70 finishes essential to staying profitable.

2025 Highlights: Scottie Scheffler’s Triumph

As expected, Scottie Scheffler clinched the title and the $3.1 million top prize at the 153rd Open, with a $4‑shot victory margin over the field Talksport+15Wikipedia+15MarketWatch+15. His caddie stood to earn around $310,000—showing the ripple effect of the win Talksport.

Quick Summary

Feature Value
Total Purse US $17 million
Winner’s Share US $3.1 million (~18%)
Runner-up US $1.759 million
Top 10 Total ~58% of purse (~US $9.8 million)
Cut payouts Extensive scale to 70th place

By admin

Related Post

Sports
International Chess Day 2025: Celebrating the Game That Unites the World
Jul 20, 2025 admin
Sports
🏆 Wimbledon 2025: Men’s Singles Winner to Take Home £3 Million – A Record-Breaking Payout
Jul 13, 2025 admin
Sports
A Century of Champions: The History of the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final
Jul 13, 2025 admin

You missed

Sports
Sports
Business Newcastle North East News
Health Kids Life