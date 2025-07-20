🏌️‍♂️ The Open Championship Prize Money 2025: What’s at Stake at Royal Portrush

The Open remains one of golf’s most prestigious majors—where tradition meets serious prize money. In 2025, players at Royal Portrush aren’t just chasing the iconic Claret Jug—they’re competing for a record-setting purse of US $17 million Talksport+15European Tour+15Golf Monthly+15.

Top Rewards & Breakdown

The tournament purse is structured to reward excellence:

The full payout list includes 1st through 22nd, and extends similarly for all players who make the cut. Professionals who miss the cut still earn a consolation payout.

Why the Prize Pool Matters

Though the winner’s take-home is impressive, it’s importantly less than the other majors (Masters: $4.2m, PGA: $3.42m, US Open: $4.3m) CBSSports.com+6Golf Digest+6The Sun+6. The R&A has froze The Open purse at $17m for the second year running, prioritising long-term growth over dramatic spikes The Guardian+15SI+15Talksport+15.

Beyond the Money: Perks of Victory

Winning The Open garners much more than cash:

The Claret Jug and engraving your name in history

Champion Golfer of the Year title

Exemptions: life in The Open until age 55, 5-year entry to other majors, PGA Tour card, Ryder Cup points, FedEx Cup & OWGR points Diario AS+1Golf Digest+1SI+7Golf Monthly+7Golf Digest+7

Caddie bonus: typically ~10% of the winner’s share Wikipedia+3Talksport+3Wikipedia+3.

Financial Realities for Players

While top golfers rake in millions, the gap is stark for lower finishers. The top 10 earn about 58% of the entire purse (~$9.8m combined), leaving much smaller sums for players further down the leaderboard MarketWatch. Beyond prize money, pros cover all travel, coaching, and entry costs—making consistent top‑70 finishes essential to staying profitable.

2025 Highlights: Scottie Scheffler’s Triumph

As expected, Scottie Scheffler clinched the title and the $3.1 million top prize at the 153rd Open, with a $4‑shot victory margin over the field Talksport+15Wikipedia+15MarketWatch+15. His caddie stood to earn around $310,000—showing the ripple effect of the win Talksport.

Quick Summary

Feature Value Total Purse US $17 million Winner’s Share US $3.1 million (~18%) Runner-up US $1.759 million Top 10 Total ~58% of purse (~US $9.8 million) Cut payouts Extensive scale to 70th place