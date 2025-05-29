🏏 Global Cricket Roundup – May 29, 2025

England Dominate West Indies as RCB Storm into IPL Final

Cricket fans across the globe were treated to a thrilling array of action today, with standout performances lighting up the international stage, the IPL playoffs, and the English county circuit. Here’s a detailed roundup of the day’s key matches and outcomes.

🔥 England Crush West Indies in One-Sided ODI Thriller

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Result: England on verge of massive win as Windies collapse in chase

England’s white-ball resurgence was on full display in Birmingham as they posted a towering 400/8 in their allotted 50 overs against the West Indies. Phil Salt led the charge with a blistering century, while Jos Buttler and Harry Brook chipped in with aggressive cameos to take England past the 400-mark.

In response, West Indies faltered early and never recovered. At 123/8 after just 21 overs, their chase appears doomed, barring a miraculous recovery. The English bowling attack, spearheaded by Reece Topley and Adil Rashid, tore through the Caribbean lineup with ruthless precision.

Top Performer: Phil Salt – 127 (95 balls)

Current Status: West Indies need 278 runs with only 2 wickets remaining.

🇵🇰 Pakistan Power Past Bangladesh in Lahore T20

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Result: Pakistan win by 37 runs

In a high-octane T20 International, Pakistan set a challenging total of 201/7, thanks to a 60-run blitz from Mohammad Rizwan and a late flourish by Shadab Khan. Bangladesh, despite a fighting 45 from Litton Das, crumbled to 164 all out, unable to handle the pace-spin duo of Haris Rauf and Usama Mir.

Top Performer: Mohammad Rizwan – 60 (38 balls)

Bowling Highlight: Haris Rauf – 3/26 (4 overs)

🇮🇪 West Indies Rout Ireland in Dublin ODI

Venue: Malahide, Dublin

Result: West Indies win by 197 runs (DLS)

Elsewhere in Dublin, West Indies avenged their earlier ODI defeat with a brutal demolition of Ireland. Batting first, they hammered 385/7, powered by centuries from Brandon King and Rovman Powell. Ireland never looked in the contest, collapsing to 165 all out in under 30 overs. The DLS-adjusted margin only further highlighted the gulf in class today.

Top Performer: Rovman Powell – 119 (92 balls)

Bowling Star: Alzarri Joseph – 4/39

🇮🇳 IPL 2025: RCB Steamroll Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1

Venue: Mullanpur, Mohali

Result: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their ticket to the IPL 2025 final with a dominant performance over Punjab Kings. Punjab, who finished second in the table, suffered a disastrous collapse, bundled out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal struck early and often.

Chasing just 102, RCB wasted no time. Captain Faf du Plessis (51* off 24) and Virat Kohli (36) ensured a ruthless finish within 10 overs. RCB now await the winner of the Eliminator for the grand finale.

Top Performer: Faf du Plessis – 51* (24 balls)

Bowling Star: Mohammed Siraj – 3/19

🏆 Vitality Blast: Domestic Cricket Sizzles in England

Sussex vs Middlesex – South Group

Sussex made a solid start reaching 115/4 in 12.2 overs in their match against Middlesex. The game remains in the balance with both sides seeking momentum in the early rounds of the T20 season.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire – North Group

Lancashire looked strong at 85/2 in 8.5 overs with Keaton Jennings playing a captain’s knock. Worcestershire bowlers struggled to find early breakthroughs on a good batting surface.

📅 Upcoming Fixtures to Watch

IPL Eliminator : Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (May 30)

England vs West Indies – 2nd ODI (June 1, The Oval)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 2nd T20I (May 31)

Vitality Blast Matches continue across the UK through the weekend.

🌍 Final Word

From thunderous sixes in Lahore to tactical brilliance in Birmingham, today’s cricket action has delivered both drama and dominance. England’s ODI juggernaut looks revived, RCB are peaking at the right moment, and Pakistan continue to flex their white-ball muscle. With summer cricket heating up, fans can expect even more fireworks in the days ahead.