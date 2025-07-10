💸 How to Save Money on a Family Holiday Abroad During the Summer Holidays

Planning a holiday abroad with the kids during the school summer holidays can feel like an expensive challenge. Prices soar, popular destinations get booked fast, and finding affordable options becomes difficult. But don’t worry—there are plenty of savvy ways to cut costs without cutting corners. In this guide, we’ll show you how to save money when booking a summer holiday abroad with kids, from travel tips to timing tricks.

✈️ 1. Book Early or Last Minute for the Best Deals

Booking your holiday well in advance (6–12 months) is one of the easiest ways to get the best prices, especially for family-friendly destinations. Many tour operators offer early bird discounts, free child places, and low deposit options.

On the other hand, if you’re flexible, booking last-minute holidays can also lead to major savings. Websites like Holiday Pirates, Jet2holidays Late Deals, and Lastminute.com are great for snap deals.

📅 2. Travel Outside Peak Dates

Avoid the first two weeks of August if possible, as these are the most expensive weeks of the school holidays. Try travelling in:

Late July before most schools break up

Late August when demand starts to fall

Even shifting your dates by a few days can make a big difference.

🔍 3. Use Comparison Sites and Price Alerts

To get the cheapest deals on flights and package holidays, use tools like:

Skyscanner

Google Flights

Kayak

TravelSupermarket

Set up price alerts so you’ll be notified when prices drop. Always compare multiple platforms before you book.

🛫 4. Fly from Alternative Airports

Prices can vary drastically between airports. Check whether nearby airports like Manchester, Leeds-Bradford, or Liverpool offer cheaper departures than your closest one.

Even if you have to drive a bit further, the savings can be worth it—especially for larger families.

🏖️ 5. Choose Budget-Friendly Destinations

Not all sunny destinations cost the same. These family-friendly spots often offer better value:

Bulgaria (Sunny Beach)

Turkey (Antalya, Dalaman)

Portugal (Algarve)

Spain (Costa Brava, Costa del Sol)

Greece (Corfu, Rhodes)

Avoid major cities or luxury resorts during peak periods unless you snag a special deal.

🛏️ 6. Consider All-Inclusive or Self-Catering

All-inclusive holidays help control your spending by covering:

Food and drink

Activities

Entertainment

Kids’ clubs

Alternatively, self-catering apartments or villas allow you to shop locally and cook some meals, saving money on dining out.

💷 7. Use Cashback, Voucher Codes & Loyalty Points

Before booking, check:

TopCashback or Quidco for cashback offers

VoucherCodes.co.uk for holiday discount codes

Airline loyalty schemes like Avios or easyJet Flight Club

Stacking these perks can knock hundreds off your total cost.

🧳 8. Save on Baggage and Extras

Travel light where possible. Many budget airlines now charge extra for hold luggage, seat selection, and in-flight meals.

Use hand luggage only for short trips

Pack snacks, refillable water bottles, and essentials from home

Pre-book transfers or use local transport instead of taxis

🚍 9. Use Public Transport Abroad

Rather than hiring a car or relying on taxis, use public transport, which is often safe, reliable, and much cheaper.

Look for tourist passes or multi-day travel cards in major cities to save even more.

🏡 10. Book a Villa or Apartment with Another Family

Travelling with friends or relatives? Splitting the cost of a large villa or holiday rental can be far more cost-effective than booking individual hotel rooms. You’ll also save on food and entertainment.

Websites like Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com offer great family options with pools, outdoor areas, and more space.

🧒 11. Make Use of Free Activities and Kids’ Clubs

Hotels and resorts often provide free kids’ clubs, family-friendly evening shows, and daytime activities.

Plan days around free or low-cost activities, such as:

Local festivals

Free walking tours

Parks and beaches

Historic sites with free entry for children

🛡️ 12. Don’t Skip Travel Insurance

While travel insurance may seem like an added cost, it can save you a fortune if something goes wrong. Compare prices and get a family policy that covers:

Medical expenses

Trip cancellations

Lost luggage

Check out MoneySuperMarket or Compare the Market for the best deals.

🔐 13. Pay with a Fee-Free Card Abroad

Using your bank card abroad can lead to hidden fees unless you’re careful. Use a fee-free card like:

Chase UK

Monzo

Starling Bank

These cards don’t charge for foreign transactions and give competitive exchange rates. Always pay in local currency for the best value.

💌 14. Subscribe to Newsletters and Alerts

Sign up for airline newsletters and travel deal sites to receive exclusive offers before the general public. Companies like Jet2, TUI, and EasyJet Holidays often release flash sales to subscribers.

🌟 Summary: Top Tips to Save on a Summer Holiday Abroad

Tip Benefit Book early or last-minute Access lowest prices Avoid peak August weeks Cheaper travel and accommodation Use comparison sites Spot the best deals Fly midweek from alternate airports Lower flight costs Go all-inclusive or self-catering Budget-friendly meals Choose affordable destinations Keep costs down Stack cashback and discount codes Save extra money Use public transport Avoid pricey taxis Travel with other families Split accommodation costs Find free family activities Fun without spending

📈 Final Thoughts

A family holiday abroad doesn’t have to break the bank—even during the school summer holidays. By using these smart, AI and SEO-optimised travel tips, you can enjoy sun, sea, and savings all in one trip. Whether you’re planning a budget beach break or a cultural getaway, booking cleverly will help you make the most of your time and money.