🔥 Continued Extreme Heat & Strategic Stoppages

Day 2 saw the heatwave persist, with temperatures climbing above 32 °C, pushing players, spectators, and officials to adapt again. Cooling breaks remained in effect, with medical teams on standby after a spectator suffered heat exhaustion during Alcaraz’s marathon match yesterday essentiallysports.com+9theguardian.com+9thetimes.co.uk+9.
🎾 Carlos Alcaraz Survives Wild Five-Setter
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a monumental test. After dropping the 2nd and 4th sets to veteran Fabio Fognini, Alcaraz dug deep to complete a 7–5, 6–7, 7–5, 2–6, 6–1 victory in over four hours, sealing a spot in Round 2 huffingtonpost.es+2cadenaser.com+2en.wikipedia.org+2. This match included a brief stoppage due to a heat-related incident in the crowd, underscoring the uncomfortable conditions youtube.com+7cadenaser.com+7theguardian.com+7.
🚀 Top Seeds & Breakthroughs
Jannik Sinner (#1 seed) made a swift statement with a 6–4, 6–3, 6–0 win over Luca Nardi, showing no signs of fatigue from Roland Garros the-sun.com+11thetimes.co.uk+11outlookindia.com+11.
A dramatic upset occurred as Elisabetta Cocciaretto shocked No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula with a convincing 6–2, 6–3 win on No. 2 Court cbssports.com+15reuters.com+15outlookindia.com+15.
#7 seed Lorenzo Musetti, #5 Zheng Qinwen, and others including Caro Muchová and Marta Kostyuk fell early, reflecting the high-stakes volatility of the tournament en.wikipedia.org+1thetimes.co.uk+1.
🇬🇧 British Stars: Highs and Heartbreaks
Katie Boulter stunned No. 9 Paula Badosa in a dramatic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4 victory—her fourth career top-10 win—proving her grit and determination reuters.com+5thetimes.co.uk+5theguardian.com+5.
Emma Raducanu cruised past Mimi Xu, 6–3, 6–3, amid an entertaining courtside moment when a champagne cork reportedly flew across the court—something she cheekily addressed in her post-match interview reuters.com+2thetimes.co.uk+2talksport.com+2. She now faces former champion Markéta Vondroušová.
Heather Watson exited in three tough sets, falling to Clara Tauson 2–6, 6–4, 6–3 indiatimes.com+15theguardian.com+15en.wikipedia.org+15.
Tommy Paul beat British wildcard Johannus Monday 6–4, 6–4, 6–2, eliminating a home hopeful en.wikipedia.org+4reuters.com+4outlookindia.com+4.
Barbora Krejčíková recovered from a shaky start to defeat Alexandra Eala, 3–6, 6–2, 6–1, showing her resilience under pressure outlookindia.com+5theguardian.com+5thetimes.co.uk+5.
🔥 Fritz’s Late-Night Comeback
Americans Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard resumed their epic fourth-round match late last night. Fritz rallied from behind to claim a dramatic win in five sets: 6–7, 6–7, 6–4, 7–6, 6–4. The match was paused due to Wimbledon’s 11 pm curfew, making it one of the day’s most suspenseful showdowns outlookindia.com+3theguardian.com+3indiatimes.com+3.
⏳ Heat-Imposed Pauses & Scheduling Impact
Play was momentarily halted mid-day due to the scorching heat affecting both players and fans alike . Matches extended late into the evening as curfews disrupted resumes—highlighting how the heatwave reshaped scheduling and match dynamics.
🎯 Day 2 Key Outcomes
Alcaraz and Sinner advanced as expected.
Fritz battled to progress in a gripping showdown.
Major seeds crushed: Pegula, Musetti, Zheng.
Strong British wins from Boulter and Raducanu.
Cooling protocols were tested and refined.
👁️ Looking Ahead to Day 3 (Wednesday, July 2)
Eyes turn to:
Novak Djokovic making his 2025 Wimbledon debut.
Top women’s seeds: Coco Gauff, Iga Świątek, and Raducanu’s possible blockbuster clash with Sabalenka.
More British matches as Draper faces Sebastián Báez.
Continued weather tension with temperatures forecast again in the low-30s.
✅ Summary: What We Learned Today
|Aspect
|Takeaway
|Weather
|Heat remains a prime factor, forcing play adjustments
|Top Seeds
|Sinner dominant; Alcaraz & Fritz faced tougher roads
|Upsets
|Pegula, Musetti, Zheng out early
|British Hope
|Boulter & Raducanu shine; Watson exits
|Drama
|Fritz’s late-night win captivated fans