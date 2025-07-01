🔥 Continued Extreme Heat & Strategic Stoppages

Day 2 saw the heatwave persist, with temperatures climbing above 32 °C, pushing players, spectators, and officials to adapt again. Cooling breaks remained in effect, with medical teams on standby after a spectator suffered heat exhaustion during Alcaraz’s marathon match yesterday essentiallysports.com+9theguardian.com+9thetimes.co.uk+9.

🎾 Carlos Alcaraz Survives Wild Five-Setter

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced a monumental test. After dropping the 2nd and 4th sets to veteran Fabio Fognini, Alcaraz dug deep to complete a 7–5, 6–7, 7–5, 2–6, 6–1 victory in over four hours, sealing a spot in Round 2 huffingtonpost.es+2cadenaser.com+2en.wikipedia.org+2. This match included a brief stoppage due to a heat-related incident in the crowd, underscoring the uncomfortable conditions youtube.com+7cadenaser.com+7theguardian.com+7.

🚀 Top Seeds & Breakthroughs

Jannik Sinner (#1 seed) made a swift statement with a 6–4, 6–3, 6–0 win over Luca Nardi, showing no signs of fatigue from Roland Garros the-sun.com+11thetimes.co.uk+11outlookindia.com+11.

A dramatic upset occurred as Elisabetta Cocciaretto shocked No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula with a convincing 6–2, 6–3 win on No. 2 Court cbssports.com+15reuters.com+15outlookindia.com+15.

#7 seed Lorenzo Musetti, #5 Zheng Qinwen, and others including Caro Muchová and Marta Kostyuk fell early, reflecting the high-stakes volatility of the tournament en.wikipedia.org+1thetimes.co.uk+1.

🇬🇧 British Stars: Highs and Heartbreaks

Katie Boulter stunned No. 9 Paula Badosa in a dramatic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4 victory—her fourth career top-10 win—proving her grit and determination reuters.com+5thetimes.co.uk+5theguardian.com+5.

Emma Raducanu cruised past Mimi Xu , 6–3, 6–3, amid an entertaining courtside moment when a champagne cork reportedly flew across the court—something she cheekily addressed in her post-match interview reuters.com+2thetimes.co.uk+2talksport.com+2. She now faces former champion Markéta Vondroušová.

Heather Watson exited in three tough sets, falling to Clara Tauson 2–6, 6–4, 6–3 indiatimes.com+15theguardian.com+15en.wikipedia.org+15.

Tommy Paul beat British wildcard Johannus Monday 6–4, 6–4, 6–2, eliminating a home hopeful en.wikipedia.org+4reuters.com+4outlookindia.com+4.

Barbora Krejčíková recovered from a shaky start to defeat Alexandra Eala, 3–6, 6–2, 6–1, showing her resilience under pressure outlookindia.com+5theguardian.com+5thetimes.co.uk+5.

🔥 Fritz’s Late-Night Comeback

Americans Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard resumed their epic fourth-round match late last night. Fritz rallied from behind to claim a dramatic win in five sets: 6–7, 6–7, 6–4, 7–6, 6–4. The match was paused due to Wimbledon’s 11 pm curfew, making it one of the day’s most suspenseful showdowns outlookindia.com+3theguardian.com+3indiatimes.com+3.

⏳ Heat-Imposed Pauses & Scheduling Impact

Play was momentarily halted mid-day due to the scorching heat affecting both players and fans alike . Matches extended late into the evening as curfews disrupted resumes—highlighting how the heatwave reshaped scheduling and match dynamics.

🎯 Day 2 Key Outcomes

Alcaraz and Sinner advanced as expected.

Fritz battled to progress in a gripping showdown.

Major seeds crushed: Pegula , Musetti , Zheng .

Strong British wins from Boulter and Raducanu.

Cooling protocols were tested and refined.

👁️ Looking Ahead to Day 3 (Wednesday, July 2)

Eyes turn to:

Novak Djokovic making his 2025 Wimbledon debut.

Top women’s seeds: Coco Gauff , Iga Świątek , and Raducanu’s possible blockbuster clash with Sabalenka.

More British matches as Draper faces Sebastián Báez.

Continued weather tension with temperatures forecast again in the low-30s.

✅ Summary: What We Learned Today

Aspect Takeaway Weather Heat remains a prime factor, forcing play adjustments Top Seeds Sinner dominant; Alcaraz & Fritz faced tougher roads Upsets Pegula, Musetti, Zheng out early British Hope Boulter & Raducanu shine; Watson exits Drama Fritz’s late-night win captivated fans