🔵 Sunderland Fixtures 2025–26: Complete Premier League Schedule & Highlights

ByDave Stopher

The return of Sunderland AFC to the Premier League is official — and fans are already marking their calendars. Managed by Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats begin their top-flight journey on Saturday, 16 August 2025, and are set for intense clashes, including the Tyne-Wear derby and heavyweight showdowns.

Whether you’re planning matchday outings or following from afar, here’s your Sunderland 2025–26 Premier League fixtures guide — month by month, with key dates and SEO-friendly insights.

📅 Full Fixture List – Sunderland AFC 2025–26

August 2025

September 2025

October 2025

November 2025

  • Sat 1 NovEverton (H) – 15:00 sunderlandecho.com

  • Sat 8 NovArsenal (H) – 15:00

  • Sat 22 NovFulham (A) – 15:00 sunderlandecho.com

  • Sat 29 NovBournemouth (H) – 15:00

December 2025

🔥 Season Highlights

Homecoming vs. West Ham

Sunderland confidently kick off their return at the Stadium of Light against West Ham United on 16 August, a fitting welcome back to the Premier League talksport.com+3skysports.com+3sunderlandecho.com+3.

Unique Start Situation

Gameweek 2 sees Sunderland travel to Burnley instead of a home game — due to the Stadium hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup opener — a logistical twist noted by talkSPORT talksport.com.

Derby Day Returns

The on-pitch rivalry is back on 13 December, when guests Newcastle United arrive for the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2017. A second clash follows away at St. James’ Park on 21 March skysports.com+1talksport.com+1.

Festive Period & Big Games

Following derby drama, Sunderland face tough assignment with Brighton away, part of a demanding five-match winter schedule. Back-to-back fixtures against Liverpool and Man City in early December make it a pivotal stretch .

