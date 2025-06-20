🔵 Sunderland Fixtures 2025–26: Complete Premier League Schedule & Highlights

The return of Sunderland AFC to the Premier League is official — and fans are already marking their calendars. Managed by Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats begin their top-flight journey on Saturday, 16 August 2025, and are set for intense clashes, including the Tyne-Wear derby and heavyweight showdowns.

Whether you’re planning matchday outings or following from afar, here’s your Sunderland 2025–26 Premier League fixtures guide — month by month, with key dates and SEO-friendly insights.

📅 Full Fixture List – Sunderland AFC 2025–26

August 2025

Sat 16 Aug – West Ham United (H) – 15:00 (Stadium of Light) sunderlandecho.com+2talksport.com+2m.facebook.com+2talksport.com+3skysports.com+3sunderlandecho.com+3

Sat 23 Aug – Burnley (A) – 15:00 talksport.com+3skysports.com+3sunderlandecho.com+3

Sat 30 Aug – Brentford (H) – 15:00 espn.com+15skysports.com+15sunderlandecho.com+15

September 2025

Sat 13 Sep – Crystal Palace (A) – 15:00 skysports.com+1sunderlandecho.com+1

Sat 20 Sep – Aston Villa (H) – 15:00 talksport.com+14skysports.com+14sunderlandecho.com+14

Sat 27 Sep – Nottingham Forest (A) – 15:00

October 2025

Sat 4 Oct – Manchester United (A) – 15:00 thesun.co.uk+4skysports.com+4sunderlandecho.com+4

Sat 18 Oct – Wolves (H) – 15:00

Sat 25 Oct – Chelsea (A) – 15:00 thescottishsun.co.uk+11skysports.com+11as.com+11

November 2025

Sat 1 Nov – Everton (H) – 15:00 sunderlandecho.com

Sat 8 Nov – Arsenal (H) – 15:00

Sat 22 Nov – Fulham (A) – 15:00 sunderlandecho.com

Sat 29 Nov – Bournemouth (H) – 15:00

December 2025

Wed 3 Dec – Liverpool (A) – 20:00

Sat 6 Dec – Manchester City (A) – 15:00

Sat 13 Dec – Newcastle United (H) – 15:00 (Tyne-Wear derby) skysports.com+1talksport.com+1

Sat 20 Dec – Brighton (A) – 15:00 skysports.com+4skysports.com+4sunderlandecho.com+4

🔥 Season Highlights

Homecoming vs. West Ham

Sunderland confidently kick off their return at the Stadium of Light against West Ham United on 16 August, a fitting welcome back to the Premier League talksport.com+3skysports.com+3sunderlandecho.com+3.

Unique Start Situation

Gameweek 2 sees Sunderland travel to Burnley instead of a home game — due to the Stadium hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup opener — a logistical twist noted by talkSPORT talksport.com.

Derby Day Returns

The on-pitch rivalry is back on 13 December, when guests Newcastle United arrive for the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2017. A second clash follows away at St. James’ Park on 21 March skysports.com+1talksport.com+1.

Festive Period & Big Games

Following derby drama, Sunderland face tough assignment with Brighton away, part of a demanding five-match winter schedule. Back-to-back fixtures against Liverpool and Man City in early December make it a pivotal stretch .