🕓 Clocks Go Back: How the October 2025 Time Change Will Affect the North East of England

Introduction

As the UK clocks go back at 2am on Sunday, 27th October 2025, the North East of England prepares for a noticeable shift in daylight, routine, and rhythm. The end of British Summer Time (BST) means an extra hour in bed, but it also brings darker evenings, cooler weather, and a different atmosphere across the region.

From Newcastle and Sunderland to Durham, Northumberland, and Teesside, residents, commuters, and businesses will all feel the impact of the seasonal time change. This article explores exactly how the October 2025 clock change will affect life in the North East — covering everything from health and road safety to business, energy use, and community events.

When Do the Clocks Go Back in the UK?

The UK clock change happens twice a year:

Spring forward in March (into BST)

Fall back in October (back to GMT)

In 2025, the clocks go back one hour at 2am on Sunday, 27th October.

That means:

🕑 2:00am becomes 1:00am — giving everyone an extra hour of sleep.

The shift returns Britain to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), aligning daylight hours more closely with morning activity during the winter months.

The Science Behind the Clock Change

Daylight Saving Time (DST) was introduced in the early 20th century to maximise daylight and conserve energy. During the summer, the UK moves the clock forward to make evenings lighter. In winter, it reverts to GMT to bring sunrise earlier, making mornings brighter — especially useful for schoolchildren and early commuters.

In the North East of England, this shift is particularly noticeable due to the region’s latitude. Towns like Berwick-upon-Tweed and Alnwick experience sunrise and sunset times earlier than southern parts of the UK, making the October change even more pronounced.

What Happens After the Clocks Go Back?

When the clocks return to GMT, the sun rises and sets one hour earlier.

Here’s what that means for the North East around the end of October:

Date Sunrise Sunset Total Daylight 26th Oct 2025 (BST) 07:56 17:45 9 hrs 49 mins 27th Oct 2025 (GMT) 06:58 16:43 9 hrs 45 mins

So, you’ll wake up to lighter mornings, but lose light earlier in the evening — making after-work or after-school hours noticeably darker.

How the Time Change Affects Daily Life in the North East

1. Commuters and Transport

For those commuting into Newcastle, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, or Durham, the return to GMT offers brighter starts to the day — but the evening commute becomes darker and colder.

Roads like the A1(M), A19, and A66 often see more congestion as drivers adjust to reduced visibility.

Public transport timetables remain the same, but passenger patterns shift, with more people travelling earlier.

Cyclists and pedestrians should wear reflective gear and lights, particularly on rural routes across Northumberland and County Durham.

The North East Combined Authority and local councils typically run road safety campaigns in the weeks following the clock change to reduce the risk of evening accidents.

2. School and Family Routines

Families across the North East will feel the benefits of lighter mornings, which make school runs easier and safer. However, darker afternoons mean:

After-school clubs, football training, and outdoor activities may move indoors.

Parents should be extra cautious collecting children after 4pm.

For younger children, the change can temporarily disrupt sleep patterns. Experts recommend keeping bedtime consistent even with the extra hour to maintain healthy routines.

3. Businesses and Retail

The October clock change coincides with the run-up to Halloween, Bonfire Night, and early Christmas shopping, creating a unique mix of challenges and opportunities for North East businesses.

Retail and hospitality venues in city centres such as Newcastle, Sunderland, and Durham, as well as market towns like Hexham and Alnwick, may experience:

Reduced evening footfall after dark

Higher afternoon traffic as people finish work earlier

A boost in seasonal spending as shoppers prepare for autumn events

Pubs, restaurants, and entertainment venues can use early evening promotions to attract customers before nightfall.

4. Agriculture and Rural Life

In the North East’s rural heartlands — from Northumberland’s farms to County Durham’s dales — daylight hours are crucial for agricultural work.

The shift to GMT means:

Early morning tasks like milking and feeding benefit from natural light.

Evening work finishes sooner as daylight fades.

Machinery use and farm transport require extra lighting for safety.

For rural workers, the clock change marks the true start of the winter season — a time for preparation, planning, and adapting to shorter working days.

Health and Wellbeing: Adjusting to the Time Change

The end of British Summer Time can affect both physical and mental health, particularly in northern regions where daylight hours are already shorter.

Sleep and Energy

The extra hour of sleep can initially feel refreshing, but your body’s internal clock (circadian rhythm) may take a few days to adjust.

To ease the transition:

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule

Get morning sunlight exposure

Limit screen time before bed

Mood and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

With the sun setting before 5pm, less daylight exposure can lead to lower serotonin levels and fatigue.

To combat this, North East residents are encouraged to:

Spend time outdoors during daylight hours

Use SAD lamps or light therapy

Maintain regular exercise and social contact

Local wellbeing groups and community centres — such as those in Tyneside, Stockton, and Darlington — often run winter wellbeing workshops to help residents manage seasonal mood changes.

Road Safety in the North East After the Clock Change

Every year, organisations like Road Safety GB North East issue warnings about the rise in evening road accidents following the end of BST.

Key risk factors include:

Dazzle from low winter sun

Reduced visibility during rush hour darkness

Fatigue and slower reaction times

Police data from previous years shows that pedestrian collisions increase by up to 30% in the two weeks following the time change.

Simple safety measures make a huge difference:

Check headlights and brake lights

Wear reflective clothing

Reduce speed in residential areas

Local authorities across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, and Durham typically launch awareness campaigns using the slogan “See and Be Seen” to keep communities safe during darker evenings.

Energy Use and Cost of Living Considerations

When the clocks go back, energy demand in the UK spikes sharply between 4pm and 7pm. As evenings darken earlier, households switch on lights, heating, and appliances sooner.

In the North East:

Energy suppliers report a 5–8% increase in evening electricity use in late October.

Families can reduce bills by using LED lighting , smart thermostats , and timers .

Businesses, particularly in retail and manufacturing, are advised to stagger shift end times or maximise natural light where possible.

The National Grid often releases energy-saving advice around the time of the autumn clock change, reminding users that small changes — such as unplugging idle devices or using energy-efficient bulbs — can make a noticeable impact.

Weather and Environment: What to Expect in Late October

The clock change coincides with a clear seasonal shift in North East weather.

Typical conditions in late October include:

Temperatures: 8–12°C during the day, dropping to 3–6°C at night

Frequent rain showers , especially along the coast and in the Pennines

Morning fog and frost in rural areas

Short daylight hours and increased cloud cover

Councils begin gritting priority routes, and residents prepare homes for the winter chill. The shorter days also affect wildlife, with migration patterns and hibernation behaviours becoming more noticeable in the region’s countryside and coastal reserves.

Community and Cultural Life: Darker Evenings Bring New Traditions

The shift to GMT may mean less daylight, but it also ushers in one of the most atmospheric and event-filled times of year across the North East.

🎃 Halloween

Events such as Beamish Museum’s Halloween Evenings and Durham Ghost Walks thrive on the earlier darkness.

Family attractions like Adventure Valley, Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, and Seven Stories host themed events during the October half-term.

🔥 Bonfire Night

With darkness arriving around 4:30pm, firework displays in Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, and Northumberland become even more spectacular.

Local councils encourage safety and responsible celebrations as communities gather for one of the UK’s most cherished traditions.

🎄 Christmas Light Switch-Ons

The clock change also signals the start of Christmas season build-up across the region.

Newcastle’s Grey Street, Middlesbrough’s Centre Square, and Durham Marketplace begin preparing their festive light displays in early November, brightening the long evenings.

Environmental and Economic Impact

The darker months bring both challenges and opportunities for the regional economy.

Tourism and leisure shift focus to indoor attractions — from museums and theatres to spas and festive markets.

Local councils and environmental groups continue campaigns encouraging residents to cut energy waste and reduce carbon footprints.

Sustainable lighting initiatives — like LED replacements and motion sensors — are being rolled out in towns including Gateshead and Darlington, helping offset higher winter energy use.

The North East Combined Authority and regional energy networks view the winter clock change as a key moment to promote low-carbon living, especially as the UK moves towards net-zero targets.

Could the UK Stop Changing the Clocks?

Every few years, debate resurfaces about whether the UK should end daylight saving time altogether.

Proponents of staying on British Summer Time year-round argue it would:

Provide lighter evenings in winter

Reduce road accidents and energy use

Encourage outdoor leisure after work

However, opponents — especially in the North East and Scotland — warn that it would make winter mornings extremely dark, with sunrise not until after 9am in some areas.

For now, the UK continues its biannual clock changes, balancing daylight hours between north and south.

Tips to Make the Most of the Clock Change

Plan for the adjustment – go to bed slightly earlier for a few days. Check household clocks – especially in cars and appliances. Embrace morning light – take a walk before work or school. Stay active – exercise can counteract darker-day fatigue. Brighten your environment – use warm lighting and reflective décor. Drive carefully – expect poorer visibility during peak hours. Stay social – connecting with others boosts mood and motivation.

Conclusion

When the UK clocks go back on Sunday 27th October 2025, the North East of England will once again adapt to the rhythm of Greenwich Mean Time.

While the time change brings darker evenings and cooler days, it also introduces cosier nights, festive events, and a shift toward winter’s charm.

From the urban streets of Newcastle to the quiet villages of Northumberland, the change marks the natural turning point of the year — a reminder to slow down, prepare for the months ahead, and make the most of every bright morning.