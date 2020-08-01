0800 Repair, part of Pacifica Group, is to provide a range of home heating services to 3,500 homes on Teesside.

North East-based housing association North Star Housing Group, which owns and manages the properties, awarded the contract that will provide warranty work, servicing, gas safety checks and 24-hour repairs on heating systems.

This is the latest award for the Houghton-Le -Spring-based company, which is already part of North Star’s boiler exchange programme, upgrading heating systems in its properties.

With work due to start in September, 0800 Repair will be responsible for carrying out maintenance and warranty work on a range of heating systems including gas boilers, oil & solid fuel heating systems and air source heating systems on homes throughout Teesside, Durham and Tees Valley.

As a result of the latest award, North East based 0800 Repair plans to expand its existing teams with the addition of six new experienced engineers.

Phil Pallister, managing director of 0800 Repair, said: “North Star Housing Group is committed to providing an efficient service to residents throughout the North East, and 0800 Repair are very much aligned with that provision.

This latest agreement strengthens our partnership with North Star Housing Group and builds on our existing experience in providing a professional service to tenants and residents requiring heating maintenance and repairs.”

Peter Akers, asset manager, of North Star Housing Group, said “We are delighted to be partnering with 0800 Repair for the maintenance and servicing of our domestic heating systems.

“0800 Repair share North Star’s passion for providing excellent customer service and innovation in all that they do. Working with 0800 Repair has allowed North Star to invest in a business based in the North East and improve the services that we provide to our customers.”