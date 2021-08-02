People from across the North East are to benefit from a new set of digital training courses to develop specialist skills and improve their opportunities of securing a job with local businesses.

The Skills Bootcamps in Digital are short, intensive courses in subjects such as data analysis, digital marketing, web development and cyber security. They are specifically designed to offer individuals employment-focused skills to help increase their chances of getting a job in the digital sector. Anyone who successfully completes a course is also guaranteed an interview with a local employer.

Running until the end of March 2022, the £1m backed programme will be delivered by a collaborative partnership between Baltic Training, Education Partnership North East, Gateshead College, Newcastle College Group, New College Durham, Tyne Coast College and Sunderland Software City.

Deni Chambers is assistant principal at Gateshead College, the lead partner in the collective of training providers. She said: “Employers often tell me that they want one source of accessible, simplified information rather than having to shop around.

“With this project we’re responding to that feedback, working as a collective of training providers to proactively train a pipeline of talent.

“We are each experts in training and have great track records of getting people into jobs, so by coming together we’re pooling the very best talent and resources that the region has to offer for the benefit of our digital tech sector.

“Plus, by working collaboratively we’re able to offer a range of specialisms which people can pick and choose from depending on the course or location that suits them best.”

Offered at intermediate or advanced level, the bootcamps will last between two and 16 weeks. For those over 19 years old with a Level 3 qualification there will be no cost and for employers looking to train a group of employees, a small contribution is required.

David Dunn, CEO of Sunderland Software City said: “This activity is a real step change in the way people can access employment in the digital tech sector.

“It acknowledges that to underpin digital sector growth we need to be innovative and I’m delighted that industry and North East colleges are working together on this.”

The bootcamps are part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs initiatives.