Have you considered using cannabis oil for your cat? Learn about the benefits of cannabis oil for cats including stress and anxiety relief.

Cannabis oil isn’t solely for humans anymore! In fact, pet products have logged over $9.4 million in sales with cannabis retailers in just four states. About 74% of CBD buyers have pets, too.

That’s right: you might find cannabis is the paw-fect solution for your feline friend.

How can cannabis oil for cats benefit your pet? Keep reading to find out. In this guide, we’ll review everything you need to know about cannabis oil uses for cats.

Say goodbye to stress, pain, and anxiety. By exploring these benefits, you could keep your cat happy and healthy! Read on to learn more about the potential benefits of CBD for cats.

What is Cannabis Oil?

First, let’s answer the question that’s likely on your mind: what is cannabis oil, exactly?

Cannabis oils contain compounds that are derived from cannabis plants. When left unprocessed, these oils can contain about 100 active ingredients.

There are two main active substances found in the cannabis plant: THC and CBD.

These substances are also known as delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). Both compounds, or phytocannabinoids, can produce a range of effects on the body. Most people associate THC with its psychoactive effects.

CBD, on the other hand, is well known for its therapeutic effects. About 24% of pet owners use CBD for themselves, their pets, or both.

Raw cannabis oil contains minerals, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins, omega fatty acids, and cannabinoids. These various compounds work together to offer a list of potential benefits.

It’s important to note that everyone (human and animal) reacts to cannabis oil a little differently. The effects of cannabis oil for cats can differ based on your cat’s:

Weight

Age

Health condition

Some people find using cannabis oil for cats more beneficial than CBD oil alone. Cannabis oil contains more natural compounds. These compounds can work together to create the entourage effect.

CBD alone might provide a few health benefits. The entourage effect, however, allows your cat to experience the range of benefits cannabis can offer.

Keep that in mind when searching for the best CBD oil for cats.

THC versus CBD

Before buying cannabis oil for pets, it helps to understand more about the difference between THC and CBD.

THC causes psychoactive effects, including the feeling that you’re “high.” CBD, on the other hand, causes therapeutic effects. CBD oil is derived from both hemp and marijuana plants.

If you choose a hemp-derived oil, it will have a higher concentration of CBD and a lower concentration of THC. Marijuana-derived products, on the other hand, have higher THC and lower CBD levels.

When searching for cannabis oil for pets, make sure it contains 0.3% THC or less. Too much THC can have a harmful effect. It also helps to note that 0.3% THC is the legal limit.

How Does It Work?

All mammals have a biological system called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS uses endocannabinoids, enzymes, and receptors to keep the body in a state of balance. This balance, or homeostasis, helps the body react to external factors.

For example, let’s say your cat gets hurt. The ECS will respond using inflammation to heal the wound.

Endocannabinoids are little molecules that activate cannabinoid receptors. They’re only synthesized on demand. In other words, the body only creates and uses endocannabinoids when the situation calls for it.

There are cannabinoid receptors located throughout the body. CB1 receptors are more abundant in the brain. CB2 receptors are located primarily outside of the nervous system.

Endocannabinoids bind to the receptors to complete specific actions, such as healing the body with inflammation.

Once that action is complete, enzymes break down the endocannabinoids. This ensures the endocannabinoids don’t go overboard. Otherwise, they can have a harmful effect.

Together, the endocannabinoids, receptors, and enzymes keep the body in a state of harmony.

The ECS is responsible for regulating different bodily functions, including:

Stress

Mood

Motor control

Metabolism

Sleep

Skin and nerve function

Reproductive system function

Bone remodeling and growth

Immune system responses

Cardiovascular system function

Muscle formation

Liver function

Appetite and digestion

Chronic pain

Learning and memory

Inflammation

Cannabis oil contains phytocannabinoids, which can work on the ECS to help regulate these functions. You can give your cat cannabis oil to keep every bodily function in a state of homeostasis.

The Benefits of Cannabis Oil for Cats

By 2022, the CBD pet products industry could reach $1.16 billion. More people are realizing the benefits of cannabis oil for pets. From easing anxiety to relieving seizures, cannabis oil could provide your pet with relief.

Still on the fence? Here are five potential benefits of cannabis oil for pets. By learning more about these benefits, you could help your feline friend!

Pain and Inflammation

Remember, the ECS can trigger inflammation to help your cat’s body heal from pain and injury. Too much inflammation, however, can cause negative effects.

Cannabinoids like THC and CBD can offer anti-inflammatory benefits.

Chronic inflammation is associated with other health conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and heart disease. It’s also connected to organ and tissue damage. Excessive inflammation might lead to cancer, asthma, and obesity as well.

Buying cannabis oil for pets could relieve your cat’s chronic inflammation. The anti-inflammatory properties could keep inflammatory cytokines from forming in the future, too.

Cytokines can trigger hypersensitivity, autoimmunity, and allergies.

By giving your cat cannabis oil, you could ease their inflammation and pain symptoms.

Seizures and Epilepsy

Researchers are currently learning more about how cannabis oil can benefit pets and animals that suffer from seizures.

Seizures occur due to electrical disruptions in the brain. Your cat might experience vigorous shaking as a result. This reaction can pose a serious health issue for your cat in the future.

Otherwise, your cat might rely on seizure medication to function. As with any medication, there’s a list of side effects to consider. For example, your cat might experience:

Changes in energy levels

Mood swings

Kidney failure

Heart failure

Though there’s not a lot of research available, some studies suggest cannabis oil could help.

CBD might help counteract seizures. It could possibly reduce electrical disruptions in the brain. This process could reduce how often your cat experiences seizures in the future.

In one clinical trial, almost 90% of the dogs in the study experienced reduced seizure frequency. If your cat suffers from seizures and epilepsy, consider trying cannabis oil for pets.

Stress and Anxiety

Cats experience just as much stress and anxiety as humans. Some cats feel anxious when their humans leave, causing separation anxiety. Other stressors can include environmental changes, health problems, and poor relationships.

If your cat experiences too much stress, its cortisol levels could rise. Excessive cortisol can lead to Cushing’s disease (hyperadrenocorticism).

Symptoms include:

Poor coat condition

Hair loss

Thin and fragile skin

Increased appetite

An enlarged abdomen (causing a pot-bellied appearance)

Excessive drinking

Excessive urination

Lethargy

Muscle weakness

Curling of the ear tips

Excessive cortisol can also lead to diabetes mellitus.

If your pet experiences fear and anxiety, consider cannabis oil for cats. Remember, CBD has a therapeutic effect. It could help relieve your cat’s anxiety.

Cancer

One study on mice indicated CBD could prohibit cancer cells from forming and spreading. If your cat has cancer, cannabis oil for pets could help. However, there are no studies on cats that can support this claim.

CBD could slow cancer growth. It can also help cats that are receiving cancer treatment. CBD can help relieve pain and vomiting.

It might stimulate your cat’s appetite while they’re receiving treatment, too.

Arthritis

Cats can suffer from joint pain and arthritis. They could experience a lack of energy, chronic pain, and decreased mobility as a result.

Remember, CBD contains anti-inflammatory properties. It could help your cat manage their pain symptoms. Cannabis oil might ease their pain and swelling by keeping brain receptors from activating.

What to Know

Don’t rush to give your cat cannabis oil yet! Instead, there are a few things to know before you use cannabis oil for the first time.

Remain Realistic

First, remain realistic. Remember, everyone responds to cannabis oil differently. Cannabis oil isn’t a cure-all.

Researchers are still learning about the potential benefits cannabis can offer, too.

Don’t expect cannabis oil for cats to fix every problem your pet is experiencing. Instead, watch for how they react.

Speak to Your Vet

Before buying cannabis oil for pets, speak with your vet. They might help answer any questions you have.

Is your cat taking any medications? Tell your vet you’re interested in using cannabis oil. They’ll help you determine if there are any potential interactions to worry about.

Start Low

How much cannabis oil should you give your cat?

There’s no exact dosage. How much cannabis oil your cat needs could depend on their weight and health. The type of product you purchase can have an effect, too.

It’s best to start with a low dosage. Give your cat between 1 and 5mg for every 10lbs of weight.

Pay attention to how your cat reacts to the cannabis oil within the first hour. If you don’t notice a change, consider increasing their dosage. Don’t give them so much that they feel lethargic, though.

Look out for side effects, too. For example, if your cat has an allergic reaction, contact a vet right away.

The start low, go slow method can help you determine the proper dosage.

Store Safely

When you’re not using cannabis oil, make sure to keep it in a safe place away from sunlight. Otherwise, the cannabinoids can degrade. Keep the product at room temperature to minimize changes to the chemical composition.

Administration

Some cat owners fight it difficult to administer cannabis oil to a picky cat. There are a few tricks you can use to determine the best method for your cat.

Do you have a curious feline? Hold the cannabis oil dropper out in front of them. Let your cat lick at the dropper.

Then, squeeze a few drops against the tongue.

You can also place a few droplets against their paw. Your cat will run off and start licking its paw clean.

If that doesn’t work, add a few drops of cannabis oil to your pet’s food.

FAQs

Most pet owners have a ton of questions before using cannabis oil the first time. For example, is cannabis oil safe for cats?

Yes, at the right dosages, it is safe. Make sure to choose a high-quality product, though.

You can choose the best CBD oil for cats by making sure the product completed third-party testing. The CBD industry is still establishing safety regulations. Checking for lab results from an independent lab can give you peace of mind.

Check for the product’s certificate of analysis (COA) to confirm it’s free of heavy metal and contaminants.

Can you give your cat cannabis oil on an empty stomach? Yes. Giving your cat cannabis oil before they eat can ensure the strongest, fastest effect.

How long will it take for the cannabis oil to work?

That depends on how long it takes your cat’s stomach to process the CBD and absorb it into the bloodstream. The process can take anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes. Effects can last for about six hours.

Will cannabis oil make your cat high?

When looking for the best CBD oil for cats, make sure it contains less than 0.3% THC. THC is the compound that might make your cat high. Any cannabis product with less than 0.3% won’t have psychoactive effects.

How often can you give your cat cannabis oil?

Start by giving your cat cannabis oil only once a day. See how they react. If they need additional comfort, increase the frequency.

Remember to watch out for stomach issues, irritability, or changes in appetite. If your cat experiences these side effects, reduce the frequency.

Side Effects and Allergies

What side effects might your cat experience if you give them too much CBD? Potential side effects include:

Drowsiness

Changes in appetite

Diarrhea

Moodiness

These side effects should wear off after a few hours. Make sure to give your cat a lower dose next time.

How can you tell your cat is allergic to cannabis oil? Potential symptoms include:

Hives

Vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Lethargy

Seizures

Diarrhea

Collapsing

Facial swelling

If your cat experiences these symptoms, call their vet as soon as possible.

The Benefits of Cannabis Oil for Cats: Your Guide to Kitty Cat Relief

To recap, what are the benefits of cannabis oil for cats? Cannabis oil can relieve your feline friend’s stress, anxiety, and pain. Ease your cat’s pain away with high-quality cannabis oil today.

