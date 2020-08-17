Did you know that about one in five people in the world speak a form of Chinese?

The Chinese language is considered one of the hardest languages to learn, but being able to speak this fascinating and popular language is well worth it.

Are you traveling to China, or just trying to learn another language?

Let’s take a look at ten Chinese phrases that are easy to learn.

About the Chinese Language

In the country of China, several hundred different languages are spoken. The most common language, though, is known as Standard Chinese, which is based on central Mandarin.

There are hundreds of Chinese languages that are related to Standard Chinese. These are referred to collectively as Hanyu, which are spoken by 92% of the Chinese population.

Standard Chinese, or Mandarin, is the official language of the People’s Republic of China. Similarly to other Chinese language varieties, Mandarin is a tonal language.

The basic word order in Standard Chinese is subject-verb-object, just like it is in English. Any modifiers for nouns generally precede the nouns. Any modifiers of verbs generally follow the verbs.

The written form of Standard Chinese is in the form of characters that correspond with syllables of the language. The characters come from those that were used in Classical Chinese. However, their pronunciation and often their meaning have changed dramatically over 2,000 years.

When writing Chinese characters, there are five different traditional forms of calligraphy. These are Official Script, Formal Script, Seal Character, Running Script, and Cursive Hand. The most popular of these is the Seal Character style, which was developed by the Han people.

Interestingly, Chinese is the only modern pictographic language. This is great for learning the language because many (but not all) of the characters come from ancient drawings of the objects they are describing.

Mandarin has become increasingly common in both mainland China and Taiwan due to the use of the language in the media and in the educational system. At this time, most people in mainland China and Taiwan speak Mandarin, however, there can be regional or personal variations.

It is less common for rural populations to speak Mandarin than it is for urban populations. It is the goal of the People’s Republic of China to raise the penetration of the Mandarin language to over 80% by this year.

Hello: Nǐhǎo

How to say “hello” in Chinese is probably one of the first basic Chinese phrases you’ll want to learn.

You can use this Chinese word to greet everyone when you travel to China, from the hotel receptionist to your waiter to your taxi driver.

How Are You?: Nǐ Hǎo Ma

The literal meaning of this phrase is “good or no good?” This is the way that Chinese speakers ask if someone’s good, cool, savvy, okay, or alright.

Thank You: Xièxiè

If you’re going to be traveling, you definitely want to know how to say thank you in Chinese. The last thing you want is to come off as a rude tourist.

You’re Welcome: Bù Kèqì

If someone says “xièxiè” to you, this is the proper response. If you’re planning on visiting China or conversing with a native speaker, it’s important to know the polite and common responses.

Good Morning: Zǎo

When greeting someone in the morning in Chinese, it’s perfectly acceptable to say Zǎo instead of nǐhǎo. It can be nice to mix it up so you don’t feel like you’re repeating the same word over and over.

Goodnight: Wǎn’ān

This Chinese phrase is used for when it’s actually time to go to bed. The literal meaning of this phrase is “late peace.”

My Name Is…: Wǒ jiào…

When you’re traveling, you’ll likely be introducing yourself a lot. Getting a handle on this basic Chinese phrase will help make this process go much more smoothly. The literal meaning of this phrase is “I am called.”

What’s Your Name?: Nǐ Guì Xìng Dà Míng?

Hopefully, you will be making a lot of new friends on your journey. Prepare ahead of time and learn how to ask someone what their name is.

Here’s a helpful hint: when someone says their name, repeat it back to them to clarify the pronunciation. It can be difficult for Westerners to master Chinese pronunciation, and you don’t want to be calling someone the wrong name for your whole stay.

I Understand: Wǒ Lǐ Jjiě

When you’re speaking a second language, it can be important to let people know when you follow what they’re saying. This sentence is useful in just about any scenario when you want to empathize with someone or make clear that you hear them.

See You Later: Húi Tóu Jiàn

If you are going to see someone later on but you’re parting ways for now, this is the phrase to use. If you are saying goodbye for a longer period of time, a different phrase is more appropriate.

These Chinese Phrases Are a Great Place to Start

Learning words to say in Chinese can be a great place to start when dabbling with a new language. It can give you a sense of whether or not it’s a language you want to move forward with learning.

Did you enjoy this article about easy Chinese phrases to learn? If so, be sure to check out the rest of our blog for more useful content