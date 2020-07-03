You will find several people over Twitter, Instagram and Facebook claiming that they have extensive knowledge in cryptocurrency trading. Truth is, some of these individuals understand the entirety of cryptocurrency and its trading aspect. On the other hand, there is another group that simply wants to gain prominence as cryptocurrency experts.

In 2020, the cryptocurrency industry comprises a diverse group of influential people like investors, technologists, visionaries, and policymakers who believe in cryptocurrency’s potential. In this article, we will be listing 10 of these experts who have been at the epicentre of the cryptocurrency revolution.

Changpeng Zhao aka CZ

If you are one of the people who know the basics of cryptocurrency trading, then you must have heard of CZ, the CEO and founder of Binance. By the looks of it, Binance is the largest crypto exchange platform in the world, in terms of the trading volume. In 2020, the exchange platform has been actively developing new services alongside products. Binance’s recent innovation is DEX which is a country-specific exchange curated for occurring companies. Moreover, with the resources at its disposal, Binance is also supporting different governments worldwide to adopt cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Brian Armstrong

Armstrong is the CEO and co-founder of Coinbase, world’s largest Cryptocurrency exchange. Currently, Coinbase holds $7B worth of Bitcoin, around 966,230 Bitcoin across the globe in cold wallets. Before entering the realm of cryptocurrency trading, Armstrong has prior experience at companies such as Touche and Deloitte where he served as Enterprise Risk Management Consultant.

Vitalik Buterin

26-year-old Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum and Bitcoin Magazine is one of the influential people in cryptocurrency, globally. When Buterin was in school, he was interested in cryptocurrency. He came to prominence back in 2012, after he co-founded Bitcoin Magazine, which serves as the leading information source in the entire world.

Buterin always felt that there are more ways to deal with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, eventually, he co-founded Ethereum, the second popular cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin.

Gavin Andresen

Gavin is a part of history when it comes to cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency trading through the Bitcoin Pro platform. He started his journey in cryptocurrency as the lead developer of Bitcoin Core, the original software-based on the blockchain. It was Andresen who received the code from someone, or a group of people named Satoshi Nakamoto and thus became one of the influential as well as a controversial individual in the cryptocurrency industry.

He might be the only person in the world who is known to interact with Satoshi Nakamoto, and he is single-handedly responsible for building the software for what it is today.

Charlie Lee

Prior to stepping into the world of cryptocurrency, Charlie Lee was an engineer at Google. After having curated Litecoin, a notable cryptocurrency and MD of Litecoin Foundation, Lee gained prominence as a cryptocurrency expert. He was also the Director of Engineering at the cryptocurrency exchange platform, Coinbase. If you are looking forward to learning about cryptocurrency and trading comprehensively, then following Charlie Lee might change your stance about cryptocurrency trading.

Charlie Lee might also be involved in SegWit.

Roger Ver

Ver’s journey in cryptocurrency is legendary, the ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ began his journey in cryptocurrency as a promoter and early investor in the Bitcoin Pro. Additionally, Roger Ver was among the five notable founders of Bitcoin Foundation. When Ver heard about Bitcoin back in 2011, he began to invest in the technology lavishly. Further, he also conducted educational activities to inform masses about the potential of Bitcoin.

Back in 2017, Ver was vocal about the hard fork in Bitcoin which led to the curation of Bitcoin Cash. In the following year, Roger also opposed the hard fork of Bitcoin Cash which led to the curation of Bitcoin SV.

David A. Marcus

The American entrepreneur, David A. Marcus was PayPal’s former president. His career saw a transition from 2014 when he joined Facebook and headed Facebook Messenger. He began to study cryptocurrency, blockchain while working with Facebook. He was also in charge of the blockchain business of Facebook and joined Project Calibra in June 2019.

Libra, formerly Calibra is Facebook’s forthcoming cryptocurrency which is among the controversial blockchain projects in the world.

Jihan Wu

The co-founder and CEO of Bitmain, the significant computer chip company dedicated to Bitcoin mining is one of the most influential people on the internet. Bitmain has already announced that the firm is working towards building the largest plant for Bitcoin mining in the world.

Jack Dorsey

Dorsey might be the brains behind Twitter, as its co-founder & CEO, he has been advocating for Bitcoin from the beginning. Dorsey alongside Square.Inc curated Cash App, a platform for newcomers to buy Bitcoin and start trading. Dorsey is also planning to lead Africa in Bitcoin Adoption.

Peter Smith

Smith is one of the founders and CEO of Blockchain.com, a popular cryptocurrency wallet company in the world. Peter Smith has also released the institutional platform, Blockchain Principal Strategies which aids investors, new or experienced investors to access information related to cryptocurrency.

These top-notch influencers have been teaching people about cryptocurrency, crypto trading, among others. Given that there are several other big names in the field of cryptocurrency, we found these people have an equilibrium towards profitable cryptocurrency trading.