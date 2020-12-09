While you should certainly be emphasizing safe driving practices, seasonal factors cannot be ignored altogether. Safe driving in winters does not depend only upon your driving school in Oxford lessons of the past. It also depends on your own ability to read different conditions and respond accordingly with your driving style and following some dos and don’ts. Sometimes in winters, the weather may get really terrible, creating tough conditions for drivers on a regular basis. While stringent conditions should be avoided as much as possible if you have to venture outdoors, make sure that you remember the instructions taught to you at your driving lesson in Oxford and also keep some basic pointers in mind.

There are several tips offered by regulatory bodies and driving associations throughout the world including leading driving schools and other teaching institutions. Some of the pointers that you should follow are pretty basic, i.e. always look where you are going without losing concentration and steer carefully while wearing your seatbelt at all times without any mistakes. Some other tips that you should follow include the following:

Fill up the windshield wiper fluid reservoir of your car. It can vanish swiftly in harsh and snowy weather. Always have additional supply stocked in your vehicle during winters.

Batteries of EVs (electric vehicles) usually lose out on power swiftly during winters. Hence, make sure that your vehicle batteries are totally charged prior to venturing outdoors.

Keep an additional distance between other cars and yourself in order to take slower braking movements into account. With antilock brakes at your disposal, always apply pressure steadily. In the case of non-antilock braking systems, make sure that you pump the brakes in a gentle manner.

If there is any skidding, simply ease off the accelerator and refrain from braking until you have the car fully in control. Steer very carefully towards the direction in which you want your car to move.

Always have abrasive items like sand for additional traction in case your car, unfortunately, gets stuck somewhere in the snow.

Keep the gas tank half full at least for avoiding any freezing up of the gas line itself. This happens whenever latent moisture in the air and tank freezes up, thereby clogging up the gas line considerably.

Have your tires suitably inflated?

In case you are stranded somewhere, simply tie a brightly colored piece of cloth to the antenna or the car or the window for altering potential rescuers. If you are driving in darkness, ensure that the dome lights are kept on at all times if possible.

Follow slower acceleration techniques for enhanced traction and do not stop your car fully when driving in harsh weather conditions.

Do not stop the car when you are driving uphill since this may lead to problems later on.

Follow these handy tips for driving safely during winters. A little care and precaution on your part will go a long way towards ensuring