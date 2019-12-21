Something that almost nobody notices, but that may be more important than we can believe. If you work in a company as if you are a freelance professional, it is highly recommended that you use a corporate good looking email signature, with the logo and contact information of you and your activity. In this way it will be easier for your customers or suppliers to find a way to locate you or talk to you and will give you extra credibility and professionalism.

We describe the 10 characteristics that an email signature must fulfill, taking into account that it is a first impression and that it counts a lot. In addition, it must be taken into account that a well-designed firm should look simple, informative and professional.

Do not Exceed the Information

A common mistake of mail signatures is placing too much information such as phrases, mini-biographies, which bores the reader. Regularly you should only go: the company logo, name of the author of the mail, the position, the telephone number.

Keep a Simple Color Palette

In these types of designs, the rule of maintaining the smallest possible amount of colors also applies 2 to 3 is fine, 4 is already too much in addition to the company’s colors.

Do not Mix Many Fonts

Combining many fonts in such a small space can distract the reader. In addition, a common mistake is to use fonts that might seem more attractive, but it is best to use a flexible, lightweight and stylish typeface.

Use the Hierarchy

Having a strong hierarchy is a must for any design that communicates important information, such as the mail signature. Scale, use font color and weights to visually indicate which elements should be read first. Maybe it’s the name of the email author, or maybe the name of the brand / company, anyway, be sure to put this key piece in the top hierarchical position.

Try to limit from u to two elements to avoid a messy design. Putting a lot of graphics can complicate the design too quickly and make it seem more like a collage. The company logo is always necessary because it positions and gives recognition.

Use Social Media Icons to Drive Traffic

If your company or you have social media accounts, have them redirect with icons to prevent information abuse.

Line up your Design

The difference between an orderly, organized and effective firm, and others that is improvised is alignment. Simply aligning the graphics and typography in a logical and simple way can give you an orderly and harmonious look.

Give Space with Dividers

When you have a lot of content and a small area, space is a luxury. Thus, by using dividers you can make things seem too complicated or too easy.

Make it Adaptive

The numbers say it all, there is an increase in traffic to the network through mobile devices, so you should think that the firm does not distort when consulting a run on small screens.

Balances

Always try to maintain balance in your design, this is very important.

Programs Mange Email

With the use of programs to manage email it is very easy to create a signature and automatically add it to each email you send, or have it on hand to add it to the emails you need. Maybe you use multiple email accounts in the same Outlook or any other application, and you can have a signature set up for each email account.

You can also set up an email signature in webmail managers, Gmail or Thunderbird type so that your emails are much more professional, or at least contain contact information in addition to other data. We will see how to add images, links, and other formats that make the design much more usable and attractive.

Email is one of the most indispensable work tools and to some extent it is a business card for many who do not have the pleasure of knowing each other, so you should always include a signature that impacts your design.

About EkoQRD

Our eco-friendly digital business cards make it easier and faster than ever to express yourself and to make a powerful statement by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology created with a big️ for our planet, people and animals. Get your card, join our revolution and become one of Us today! A whole new world is only one click away.