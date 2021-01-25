Are you looking for a tool to convert your MKV file to MP4?

Then you are in the right place. We all know very few devices support MKV format, so we need a format which will work on almost every device. MP4 is a common format for video used nowadays. The reason could be anything to convert your file.

But how will you convert MKV to MP4 without losing any data?

To convert your video from MKV to MP4, If you are online savvy, you may find some tools on google because in market lots of tools claim that they can convert MKV to MP4. Let me tell you to convert doesn’t means only change the format, along with format we should also check other properties carefully.

Some tools may manipulate the audio or video quality, which nobody wants. Maintaining quality, usability, and accessibility is also a factor in choosing the best tool for you.

So after researching and test lots on the online and offline tool, I will share with you two tools to solve your issue. The first tool you can download easily and use on your system supports both window and mac. The second tool is an online tool which you can access from anywhere.

1. Wondershare UniConverter

Wondershare Uniconverter is the best downloadable tool in the market because of its user-friendly interface. Anybody can use Wondershare Uniconverter with having any technical knowledge. I select it because it is one of the oldest tools and still the first choice for many users. It is reliable for every kind project, quick to save time and convert MKV to MP4 without hampering the quality.

Steps to convert MKV to MP4

Step 1. Import File

Download Wondershare UniConverter setup on your PC it work on both windows or Mac. After downloading click on add files button in video converter tab and select the MKV video which you want to convert into Mp4. You can also select multiple files by pressing “Ctrl” on the keyboard and do a batch converting.

Step 2. Select Output Format

After adding the MKV file, click on setting icon of video then select the MP4 as output format and select required resolution in the video tab.

Step 3: Convert

After selecting the format and another setting, click on the “convert” button on the right side. The complete process will take a few seconds, and you can easily find the MP4 file in the finished tab.

2. Wondershare Online Video Converter

Wondershare UniConverter has another online tool to convert MKV to MP4. If you don’t want to download any software to your system, this tool is for you because it is very easy to use and quick. It is an online tool which also makes it easy to access, and you don’t need to update it again and again. It is best for less number of the file if you have good speed of internet.

Steps to convert MP4 to MOV

Step 1. Import File

Click on the “+” icon to upload the file from your computer. You can also quickly drag and drop file to upload. Maximum 2 files you can add at the same time.

Step 2. Select output format

Once the file is uploaded, select the output format as MOV from the drop-down icon if you want the same format for both files, you can select a format from the top. Otherwise, you can also select a different format for each file.

Step 3. Convert the file

After selecting the format, click on the “Convert” button to start the process. I will take a few seconds to upload and convert file depends on internet speed. One it done you can download the file,

Conclusion:

Above both tools are best in the market. Because wondershare uniconverter is 10+ year in the software industry, making it most reliable, easy, and fast to use, apart from video conversion, UniConverter also serves other functions like downloading online record video, Compress and edit video. So you can say that single wondershare uniconverter makes easy your lots of work. It depends on you either you want to use it online or want to download it.