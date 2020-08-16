Well, if you love the 2020 genesis model then here present the best news for you and that is the latest version or 2021 Genesis G70 has arrived. The expected release time of the particular sedan is in end of the 2020. The upgraded or the new model of 2021 Genesis comes with several classic features by which it becomes classic and most comfortable. It contains plenty of safety measures better than the previous version.

Moreover, the best thing about the same car is that it proves its might against all most wanted and popular cars such as BMW versions and Audi A4, etc. The interior of the car look absolutely fantastic as the entire seat covers are of pure leather. Everyone wants to know the level of luxury in 2021 Genesis G70 and that is absolutely top-class. People get the value for the money they spend. So, when anyone looks for buying the car then the best way is to go with 2021 Genesis G70 for sale as here they get plenty of offers and discount on price.

What are the 2021 Genesis G70 options?

The particular model comes with numerous standard equipment. The car contains the manual transmission setup which is present in rear drive 2.0T models. It also contains the Elite package that adds the parking sensors. Also, there is a power-adjustable steering column and Lexicon audio system present. The particular system is present in the most popular and reputed car that is Rolls-Royce.

So, you simply think the quality and sound of the audio system you are provided in 2021 Genesis G70. Not only are these, there are several other features included as compared to the previous versions such as the heated steering wheel, Nappa leather upholstery, 360 degree camera system, wireless charging and plenty of others.

Make a little research online when going to buy

It’s the right and best thing for the users to make a deal with. They simply have to open their device and then make a wise research online about 2021 Genesis G70 to know everything. They should know what’s new features the company added into it, how to the price range of the changes, what are the offers they get when buying new car. Also, by doing so they become able to know where they get 2021 Genesis G70 for sale and which model they have to buy according to their requirements or preferences.

What about 2021 Genesis engine?

Well, the company pays close attention to the engine of the particular sedan. They have to upgrade it a lot as compared to the previous version and it is turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder. The horsepower of the same engine is 252 which are almost like a muscle car. Also, the engine of 2021 Genesis G70 has 8-speed automatic transmission and a RWD, i.e. rear-wheel drive. So overall, the particular or you can say new sedan is best and be the first choice for the genesis lovers.