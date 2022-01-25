The 500X MY22 receives exterior updates, bringing it inline with New 500

Fiat UK has announced model year 2022 updates to its ever-popular 500X and Tipo line-ups. With updated standard specifications across each range, both are available to order from Fiat retailers now.

The 500X MY22 exterior has been revamped, gaining the 500 logo to the front and the new FIAT lettering to the rear. These two design cues add modernity to the 500X make the 500X even more contemporary with a nod to the look and feel of the New 500.

The 500X MY22 is available in the Club, Cross and Sport trim levels, and in two body variants: Hatchback and the newly-announced Dolcevita soft top.

Club receives 16-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control and seven-inch touchscreen, and is priced from £22,085 OTR. Cross provides buyers with a more rugged exterior and includes rear-view parking camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and automatic dual-zone climate control, priced from £23,585 OTR for the hatchback and £26,235 OTR for the Dolcevita. Top-of-the-range Sport trim has alcantara steering wheel, puddle lights, body-coloured bumpers and side skirts, and colour TFT screen, and is priced at £25,085 OTR for the hatchback and £27,735 OTR for the Dolcevita. All trim levels come with the efficient Firefly 1.0-litre unit with six-speed manual transmission.

The new Tipo MY22 line-up consists of three trim levels – Tipo, City Life and Cross – available as hatchback only.

Tipo receives adaptive cruise control, electric heated door mirrors, seven-inch touchscreen with DAB, bluetooth and new 16-inch wheels and is priced from £19,595 OTR. City Life trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and rear lights, 7-inch full colour digital cluster, fog lights, and driver seat electric lumbar support and is priced from £20,595 OTR. The Tipo Cross featuring a different exterior look with more rugged bumpers and roof bars receives, over and above City Life, a rearview parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, auto high beam, integrated Sat Nav and body-coloured door mirrors and is priced from £22,595 OTR.