Movies About Gambling That Will Keep You Excited Until the End

Risk, excitement, and courage to win are the feelings lacking in everyday life. In fact, there are hundreds of movies about gambling because they add some sharpness to the plot. In this review, we will tell you about the most exciting but not banal movies that will help you immerse yourself in an alternative world of risk and the delight of winning. If you want to dive into gambling personally, you can participate in live casino games and entertainment. Usually, players looking for games like Mega Moolah select the Pragmatic Play slots. In case you have no idea what to play today, you can find some inspiration in the movies reviewed below.

1) The Card Counter

William Tell (Oscar Isaac) is a card player who has mastered his skills during his long imprisonment. After his release, the man begins to travel to various casinos around the United States, playing for small sums. By that moment, there is nothing in his life but cards. And cards, as a way to get rich, do not interest our hero at all. Once he meets a young man named Kirk (Tay Sheridan). He offers to Tell to take revenge on a man named Gordo (Willem Defoe). It turns out that they both have something against the former senior prison warden. William eventually takes care of Kirk, deciding to pay off his considerable debts. There is a conflict in the film, which is announced early enough, and which will not be revealed in the way the audience expects. The director slowly develops a story that sometimes stops and again slowly moves to a nonstandard culmination.

2) Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game is a real story that is very inspiring. This is the directorial debut of Aaron Sorkin with powerful performances by Idris Elba and Jessica Chastain. According to the plot, the former athlete is forced to get a job in a casino due to an injury. Working with criminal authorities, she realizes that with her connections, she can start a great business. So, Molly moves to New York and organizes an underground casino for extremely rich people and celebrities. Among the players who come to Molly are famous Hollywood actors and top athletes, billionaire businessmen, and, of course, the Russian mafia. Millions of profits and successful business: it seems that the main character could stay afloat. But one of her influential clients finally brings her to court.

3) Rounders

Mike McDermott (Matt Damon), despite his youth, is quite successful at poker. It doesn’t matter to him what cards he and his opponents have. Mike’s talent is the ability to read the faces of his game partners, and, at the same time, he is able to skillfully hide his own emotions, misleading other players. His cherished poker dream is to sit down at the same gaming table with the toughest players in the finals of the world championship in Las Vegas. In the meantime, he improves his skills in the semi-underground clubs of his native New York and surrounding cities.

One day Mike decides to take a chance and goes to the club held by a Russian gangster known as Teddy KGB (John Malkovich), puts all his savings at stake and loses everything. However, the circumstances make him break his word and play again to help his friend pay off his debts.

4) High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story

The film High Roller is the most real story of one of the best poker players of the 20th century – Stuart Ungar. His life is as mysterious as his fate as a poker player. He becomes the best No-Limit Hold ’em player at the age of 14 in New York, and at the age of 20, he is the world champion in Las Vegas – the youngest in the history of poker. Brutal falls almost broke him, but Stu’s strong character raised him to the pinnacle of fame. Today you have the opportunity to watch the film High Roller online, plunge with Stu into the darkness of underground clubs and the brilliance of poker tournaments, and sympathize with his short but bright life.

5) Maverick

Maverick (Mel Gibson) is a poker player. This adventurer, trying to get money for a poker tournament, finds himself in a very unusual company, which consists of adventurer Annabelle (Jodie Foster) and Sheriff Zane Cooper. Maverick constantly competes with the sheriff for a reason that both do not admit. There are many interesting moments in the film related to poker. The main hero closely follows the opponents and collects reads, allowing him to more accurately assess the rival’s game style or behaviour in a given situation. This incredible movie teaches how to use the game statistics and interpret facts.