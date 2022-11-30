Acerola, or pomegranate leaved Malpighia Emarginata is an evergreen shrub native to the warm regions of the Caribbean Islands, Central and South America. However, it is primarily known for its small, red fruits (1-3cm), a habit resembling cherries. They are often referred to as the cherry of Barbados. The largest crops of acerola are found in Mexico, Texas, Florida, although Brazil is the undisputed leader. The inside of the red acerola fruit is filled with juicy pulp, abundant in vitamin C, but also in other valuable active compounds. The inconspicuous red balls are characterized by a tart, sour taste, and since they ferment very quickly, they should be eaten or processed up to 5 days after picking. It therefore has several health-promoting properties. Traditional medicine recommended the use of the cherry from Barbados for the treatment of anemia, liver ailments, lung ailments, and chicken pox. In addition, as a remedy to alleviate the symptoms of the common cold and as an immunostimulant. Over time, interest in what acerola is has grown exponentially, and stemmed from the 1946 release of a report on the unusually high concentration of vitamin C in it.

What is acerola cherry good for?

Acerola cherry, compared to other fruits, has the most vitamin C and it’s one of the healthiest. It is estimated that one fruit weighing about 4.5 g has exactly as much vitamin as a kilogram of lemons. If you are struggling with constant weakness in your body, get tired quickly, have muscle and joint pains, problems with immune system, it is essential to supplement vitamin deficiencies. Our body can’t always store sufficient supplies of them, and excretes the excess immediately, which is why it’s so important to take regular doses of vitamins supplements. One of the biggest advantages of Malpighia Emarginatais the easy absorption of the vitamin C contained in it, so it is worth looking for preparations with its extract to effectively protect the body from disease and support your immune system.

Health Benefits of Acerola

Acerola is rich in Vitamin C. Of all fruits, it is acerola that has the highest scientifically proven vitamin C content, which is a huge benefit of this cherry. According to literature data, it usually contains between 1 g and 4.5 g of it in 100 g of fresh weight (about 1.5 g on average), which gives about 3% of all active compounds contained in the fruit. Just 3 fruits of acerola cover the daily health requirement for vitamin C. However, it is worth noting that the concentration of axorbic acid here is strictly dependent on the developmental stage in which the cherries from Barbados are found. Paradoxically, it is the most beneficial for health when the fruit is still green, that is, very unripe. The health benefits of acerola are extremely broad. They are mainly associated with the already mentioned high content of vitamin C. Its presence, along with other polyphenolic compounds, allows acerola to be classified as a powerful natural antioxidant. That is why it is very important to supplement acerola on daily basis.

Acerola is great for hair, skin & nails

The acerola fruit benefits have also found use in cosmetics. Extracts are very often an ingredient in facial masks and creams. Acerola cherry supplements have an anti-aging effect on the face. Used in creams and serums, it improves the appearance of the skin by affecting collagen synthesis. It also prevents the formation of wrinkles and helps reduce shallow ones. It makes the skin more elastic and moisturized. Acerola can also help fight facial hyperpigmentation. The acerola fruit also helps acne healing, nourishes the complexion and regenerates it. It has anti-inflammatory properties, thus accelerating the healing of lesions and inhibiting the growth of bacteria, thus soothing irritation and supporting immune system. Due to its high vitamin C content, acerola supplements have a moisturizing effect on hair. It adds shine to them, prevents free radicals from damaging the strands. It nourishes the hair and reduces hair loss. Acerola helps preserve hair color and is often used in henna coloring. As acerola supplements collagen production, it helps to keep your nails healthy!

Acerola has immune boosting properties

Acerola cherry is a unique fruit and a real vitamin health bomb! It has not been known for a long time that vitamin C is of great importance for the proper functioning of the immune system. Therefore Malpighia Emarginata, due to its healing benefits, is used for colds or treating anemia. Its action neutralizes free radicals, increases the production of antibodies and protects immune system against infections.

Acerola Improves Brain Health

The vitamin C healthy content of acerola additionally supplements collagen production, lowers blood pressure and prevents stroke, improves the condition of blood vessels, seals them and prevents the accumulation of cholesterol deposits in the arteries. Vitamin C also prevents wrinkles, increases the viscosity of synovial fluid and improves the condition of joints and bones. There is also valuable protein in acerola, plus fat and carbohydrates.

What should I look out for when buying supplements?

It is very important to focus on the quality of supplements. There are many different products in the market, so it is easy to be confused which ones are healthy. While buying supplements you should investigate very well the ingredients. Look out whether your supplement contains vitamins that you are looking for and what is their content. In addition to supplements, healthy preparations made from acerola, such as, jams and preserves are highly recommendable. In addition, acerola juices are good for drinking in proper dilution, which can be a valuable supplement to the daily diet of antioxidants. Take care of your immune system and try implement the acerola cherry to your day!