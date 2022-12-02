The Various Types of Industrial Automation

Manufacturers worldwide are having conversations about industrial automation in boardrooms and on the shop floors of manufacturing facilities. Industrial automation has become a necessity, and it is important to take it into account to maintain a level of competitiveness in contemporary manufacturing scenarios.

Today, it is not easy to think of a production line without any automation systems. This article will briefly explain industrial automation, its importance, and its major types.

Industrial Automation Explained

Industrial automation is the process of operating industrial equipment and machines with the help of digital logical programming and minimising human involvement in decision-making and manual command processes.

An example can help us better understand this production process. Consider an industrial production system where the human operator must observe the temperature of an oven. If the objective is to reach a certain temperature, the operator will have to adjust the amount of fuel by controlling the valve. Once the temperature is achieved, it needs to be maintained by adjusting the valve constantly.

But if we use industrial automation for the entire process, it can be taken care of without any manual operation. For example, we can place a temperature sensor near the oven to report the temperature to the computer. There is absolutely zero human intervention required for most industrial tasks, and the automation system can carry it out.

Types of Industrial Automation Systems

Now that we know about industrial automation systems let us look at the diverse types of automation systems. They are usually categorised into four major types:

Fixed Automation System

In the case of fixed industrial automation systems, the equipment can perform only a fixed set of tasks or operations. There are rarely any changes that need to be made to these operations. This type of system is used in continuous processes such as conveyors and mass production systems.

Programmable Automation System

In this type of automation system, a series of operations and the configuration of the machinery can be altered using electronic controls. These types of systems require a significant amount of effort and time to reprogram and are used in batch process production.

Flexible Automation System

In a flexible automation system, the equipment is controlled by computers and is usually used where the product varies frequently. CNC or Computer Numerical Machines are the best examples of this type of system. The code implemented to operate this system is unique to every job. Based on the code, the machine makes use of the required equipment and tools for the production process.

Integrated Automation System

A set of different machines are used in an integrated industrial automation system. Data and processes work coordinated under the command of the control system to implement a particular process. CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing), CAD (Computer Aided Design), and other computer-controlled tools are integrated with the help of a complex production and scheduling process.

Leverage the Best Industrial Automation Systems

Industrial automation helps replace the tedious and time-taking physical work with programmed machines. It can prevent humans from working in dangerous environments with extreme pollution, temperatures, and intoxicating elements. Automation is always faster and significantly reduces the cost of production. Overall, it can improve the economy of the industry, which can directly impact the standard of living.

If you are looking for industrial automation services, it is essential to see whether the service provider is credible or not. Make sure to check the quality of their past work before choosing any automation service provider.