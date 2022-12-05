FIRST NORMAL CHRISTMAS COULD SEE 28% SPIKE IN BURGLARIES

As the UK braces for its first festive period without lockdowns in three years, home security should rise to the top of every homeowner’s Christmas list.

According to ONS data analysed by Quotezone.co.uk, burglaries were down by 28% across 2022 compared to 2019 – pre-coronavirus.

Christmas normally sees a spike in burglaries however last year’s lockdown Christmas actually saw burglaries drop by 15% , compared with December 2019, suggesting that without the right measures there could be a significant rebound in break-ins this year.*

According to the 2022 ADT Burglary Report, 70% of residential burglaries are more likely to take place between the hours of 6pm to 6am, even within occupied homes.**

As Christmas parties, festive shopping nights out andfamily reunions begin, homes are being left unoccupied for longer. Coupled with the darker evenings and the increase in valuables under the tree, could create a potential spike in opportunities for thieves.

It has never been more important to consider Quotezone.co.uk’s top tips for home security this Christmas:

LIGHTS – invest in light timers to switch on lights, as it approaches dusk for an hour or two to give the appearance that someone is home. It’s also worth considering installing external security lights that switch on when someone approaches the property, to act as a deterrent.

CAMERA – Do make any security cameras or alarm systems clearly visible to potential burglars. If homeowners do not have a system, they can pick up CCTV signs from local police stations. Many new CCTV cameras are small, relatively cheap and unintrusive – they also connect directly to mobile phones, sending images and videos if they sense someone on the property.

ACTION – Take action to improve privacy online. Don’t broadcast plans on social media and if people do want to post holiday snaps, they should make sure settings are set to private with location turned off.

Greg Wilson, Founder of Quotezone.co.uk, comments: “As people aim to celebrate their first normal Christmas in almost three years, it is likely homes will be left unoccupied for more time than usual this festive season. We’re keen to remind people of these simple security tips to help keep homes safe this Christmas.

It’s also the one time of year where the value of home contents normally fluctuates with all the additional items bought as presents, so it’s important that homeowners check with their insurance provider to ensure their contents insurance covers the full value of what’s under their roof and increase the total if needs be. Some providers increase the value automatically to ensure their customers are protected so it’s absolutely worth checking.

“If an alarm system is not something people can invest in right now, there are many other inexpensive tips people can try to help them feel safer and protect their homes, such as storing expensive and easily snatched valuables out of sight, joining the local neighbourhood watch scheme and asking callers for ID – genuine callers will never mind this question and the heightened vigilance might just ward off potential thieves.”

