Wellbeing At Work event for the automotive supply sector

At a time when many households struggle to tackle the cost-of-living crises, the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) has teamed up with Tier 1 automotive company, Gestamp Tallent, wellbeing providers and support services to deliver a Wellbeing at Work event.

It will discuss the importance of investing in wellbeing in the workplace and the diverse initiatives available to employers, along with sharing helpful advice to effectively support employee mental, physical and emotional welfare.

The event will take place on Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 10:00 – 12:30 at the Gestamp Academy in Newton Aycliffe.

Speakers include Darren Mayne, commercial director, Citizens Advice Gateshead who will discuss Society Matters – supporting employees through the cost-of-living crisis and Kelsey Greenaway, Dale Carnegie, on How to Build a People First Culture.

The session will also share Gestamp’s wellbeing journey to date and its vision to develop a programme that will boost employee health and performance, as well as business efficiency.

Stuart McGivern Project Manager at the North East Automotive Alliance, said: “Wellbeing has jumped to the top of businesses agenda. Employers now recognise that looking after the wellbeing of their employees creates a happier, healthier and more productive workplace. It is a topic that is regularly discussed by our members, particularly across working groups, as they recognise the impact Covid and now, the cost-of-living crisis, has on the wellbeing of many of their colleagues.”

Paul James, head of training, research and wellbeing academy for Gestamp, said: “Health and wellbeing is now a critical part of our strategy to reaffirm our message as a caring employer and to become the employer of choice locally.

“Our vision is to offer a wellbeing programme and facility that supports employees and their families. In addition to this, we also want other local businesses to use the facility to train their staff or support their employees in the future. Working with our new third party medical provider, who shares this vision, will be a key part of this delivery over the coming years.”

The session is open to NEAA members and companies on the Supply Chain North East programme. A small number of non-members may attend if space allows.

Agenda

10.00: Registration and Networking

10.20: NEAA Welcome – The importance of wellbeing at work: Stuart McGivern, Project Manager, NEAA

10.30: Ben – The Automotive Charity

10.40: Society Matters – Supporting employees through the cost-of-living crisis: Darren Mayne, Commercial Director, Citizens Advice Gateshead

11.00: NEAA Wellbeing Providers:

Occupational Health and Wellbeing: Dr Mark McCaldin, NPH Group

How to Build a People First Culture: Kelsey Greenaway, Dale Carnegie

Gambling Addiction Support in the Workplace: Karen Robson, GCS Partners

Managing Mental Health in the Workplace: John Devitt, Recovery4Life

12.00: Case Study – Gestamp’s Wellbeing Programme: Paul James, Head of Training, Research & Wellbeing Academy, Gestamp

12.20: ManHealth – Supporting men through difficulties in their mental and physical ill health: Steve Dobby, Advantex Network Solutions

12.30: Networking and Close

For more information on the event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wellbeing-at-work-tickets-464892665477