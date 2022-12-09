New Research from Nfinite Shows Shoppers’ Increasing Expectations Around Online Product Imagery

Only 9% of consumers are “very satisfied” with the product images on retailers’ websites.

87% of consumers say high-quality product imagery is essential when making an online purchase.

Nfinite, the leader in next-generation visualisation and e-commerce merchandising, today released its report “2022 State of Online Shopper Sentiment.” The insights come from a survey of 1,000 US consumers and highlight that quality product imagery is becoming increasingly crucial for consumer engagement, trust, and e-commerce revenue generation.

Expectations are rising for product imagery, with 87% of US consumers stating that high-quality product imagery is essential when making an online purchase. Most consumers (77%) said that product image capabilities improve their confidence in purchasing on a website they have never bought from before. Furthermore, 75% will return a product if the product received does not match the image displayed.

Gen Z consumers (aged 18–25), the power engine of future consumption, are more likely to want augmented reality (AR) and personalised experiences when shopping online compared to baby boomers (aged 68–76), with 42% of Gen Z stating that they are more likely to make a purchase when there is an AR option, versus 30% of baby boomers.

However, the survey indicated that retailers are not keeping pace in producing product images that consumers demand, with only 9% of consumers reporting that they are “very satisfied” with the product images on retailers’ websites. Retailers also need to display the right type of images to capture consumers’ attention: 60% of consumers said that a product placed in a lifestyle context was more likely to capture their attention when shopping online than a product on a plain white background.

Photorealistic CGI and 3D imagery enables retailers to create hyper-realistic images that enhance consumers’ online browsing experiences by depicting products in their desired use-case context. In visual e-merchandising, lifestyle images can help retailers better engage with consumers and more strongly influence consumers’ purchasing decisions.

“Nfinite’s research suggests that when consumers purchase a product online that doesn’t match the visual, there’s a higher likelihood of them returning it hence the critical importance of product visuals. Beyond the loss of sale, it could also mean the loss of that customer, who may decide not to come back next time. In a world where consumers have so many choices, true imagery can be a critical differentiator,” said Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research. “With consumers back in force at physical stores, where they can see the product for themselves, next-generation imagery can prove to be a game changer for online retailers looking to grow customer loyalty and stickiness.”

Research Methodology

In September and October 2022, we surveyed 1,000 consumers in the United States (53% female, 47% male) to ask about their opinions on product visuals and online shopping. Respondents’ ages ranged from 18 to 65+.