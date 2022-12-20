Muckle LLP strengthens charities team with new senior appointment

Leading law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP has strengthened its top-ranked charities & social enterprise team with a new senior appointment.

Samantha Pritchard joins the team as a partner with over 13 years of experience in the charity and not-for-profit sector. Described as a ‘Rising Star’ by the independent legal directory Legal 500 UK, she is highly regarded for her work advising on a wide range of issues relating to strategic change, governance, operational matters, trust law and regulatory compliance.

Muckle is known for its work representing local, national and international organisations, including Great North Air Ambulance, The Children’s Heart Unit Fund, parkrun Global and the Premier League’s Football Foundation, with the firm’s charities team ranked in tier 1 by the Legal 500 for the past 10 years. Samantha’s specialist knowledge will further strengthen the industry-leading team led by charity law experts Joanne Davison and Chris Hook.

Based in the North East since 2012, Samantha has developed much of her charity practice expertise in the region and is a member of the Charity Law Association. She has acted as a trustee for a number of charities, regularly providing training to trustees and senior management.

Samantha’s practice includes large national and regional charities, membership organisations, community organisations, social enterprises, education providers and other service providers.

As well as advising the firm’s charities and third-sector clients, Samantha will also support commercial businesses and public sector organisations in their interactions with charities as part of the joined-up approach Muckle is known for.

Samantha said: “I already knew about the success of the Muckle charities team and was attracted by the firm’s strong reputation for its work across the third sector and the focus it places on providing targeted, specialist support.

“I chose to join Muckle as it’s a forward-thinking firm and there is a real alignment between the culture and values of the firm and those of my charity clients, as well as my own.

“I’ve had such a warm welcome since I’ve joined and I’m excited to work amongst people who are so enthusiastic about advising the sector and who understand the complexity that involves.

“The UK charity sector is vast and plays a pivotal role in society, especially in the current climate.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team here to continue to grow the charities practice and to provide joined-up support across the wide range of legal services charities need in this region and beyond.”

Chris Hook said: “With Sam’s vast range of experience, we are excited to welcome her to the team to help enhance what we can offer to our clients. I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the Muckle team and a driving force for progress.”