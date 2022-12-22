Success is sweet for cake maker

A North East cake maker is enjoying the sweet taste of success after a recent award win.

Cake Stories, which is based in Gateshead & Newcastle, is a micro craft cakery selling home-baked desserts wholesale and to the public.

The business, which was set up by Hannah Evans and her mum Liz in 2015, has recently won the North East Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year title at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in London. Hannah now runs it with her husband Ben, while her parents, Liz and Jon, are still active partners.

Hannah said: “We’re over the moon to win this award and are so grateful to receive recognition on behalf of the whole team for all the incredibly hard work that goes into Cake Stories every day. Running a small family businesses is hard work and it’s great that there’s an award that celebrates and encourages people in this sector.

“The awards ceremony itself was so much fun; there was a lovely atmosphere with people cheering each other on and supporting one another. The win has opened us up to being part of a great community and we’d happily enter again in the future, as the business continues to grow in stature and scale.”

Having launched with a single shop, Cake Stories now operates across multiple sites, including a dedicated manufacturing facility from which it offers UK-wide distribution for wholesale customers and fulfilment for online sales. It also currently operates two coffee and cake shops, and an online store.

Hannah added: “Since opening the coffee and cake shops, we have begun supplying other local coffee shops and now supply our products to over 200 other coffee shops and restaurants across the country.

“In the past year, the wholesale side of the business has grown by 260 per cent, leading us to take on three new full-time bakers and double the size of our bakehouse kitchen.

“We’re even being stocked in selected John Lewis stores, which we hope to expand on in the coming year, along with partnering with the expanding coffee shop franchise 222 Coffee.”

For more information about Cake Stories, its products and its wholesale services, visit Welcome to Cake Stories | Online Cake Delivery UK.