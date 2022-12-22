WHAT IS A PORTABLE BUILDING?

Portable buildings are built to be transitory and do not need to be permanently fixed in one place. Their most common use is as a temporary solution for areas with little or no space.

A portable cabin is a prefabricated temporary building used for various applications. They can be designed to suit any specification and are popular due to their general versatility and convenience. They are standalone buildings that we manufacture over at our warehouse. Manual labour isn’t required to assemble your unit, which is then delivered complete for you to install. This generally takes place in one day, so there’s less disruption to your site’s operations.

What are the benefits of a Portable Building?

There are lots of benefits to having a prefabricated Building. These include:

Quick Construction – Building a Portable cabin means you don’t need to spend as much time and resources on building something more permanent, typically 30-40% faster.

– Building a Portable cabin means you don’t need to spend as much time and resources on building something more permanent, typically 30-40% faster. Reduced Cost – You get to save a lot of money by purchasing materials in bulk, and some labour can be cheaper due to the shift in worker location.

– You get to save a lot of money by purchasing materials in bulk, and some labour can be cheaper due to the shift in worker location. Efficiency – Portable cabins are more efficient and offer low-cost construction. They also have a lower construction period, which will help you get your return on investment faster.

– Portable cabins are more efficient and offer low-cost construction. They also have a lower construction period, which will help you get your return on investment faster. High Quality – Portable buildings are factory-built and manufactured to your specifications. We offer lots of flexibility with size and fittings.

– Portable buildings are factory-built and manufactured to your specifications. We offer lots of flexibility with size and fittings. Design – Portable cabins are a great way to add instant space to an already existing structure. They can be either single or double buildings, giving you the most out of the area that you have available.

– Portable cabins are a great way to add instant space to an already existing structure. They can be either single or double buildings, giving you the most out of the area that you have available. Re-useable – The framework of your prefabricated building is designed to be easily disassembled and reassembled. This means it can be transported at any time for the sake of opening up new space or not impeding upon your other storage requirements.

– The framework of your prefabricated building is designed to be easily disassembled and reassembled. This means it can be transported at any time for the sake of opening up new space or not impeding upon your other storage requirements. Quick Installation – Think of the time and interruptions saved with portable buildings. They’re pre-assembled, so you can have them on-site and ready to install quickly! This eliminates traffic congestion in construction sites, which means work can continue with minimal disruption.

Portable buildings have many different uses. Some examples are site offices, classrooms, changing facilities, canteens and shops. In addition, they’re an easy way to consolidate space on a site and make it more convenient for workers.

Get in touch today.

If you need to hire some specialist or customised modular buildings, contact the Yorkshire Hire Centre team today. Our team will be happy to discuss your specific requirements, budget and design options to suit your needs. Our modular buildings and portable cabins are competitively priced for hire, so you can be sure you’re getting the best value for your money. Contact us today.