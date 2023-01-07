EVERSOUL HITS 1 MILLION PRE-REGISTRATIONS

Kakao Games’s ambitious new mobile RPG reaches 1 million pre-registrations globally and counting

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — December 12, 2022 | Kakao Games and Nine Ark Inc. announced today that Eversoul has secured 1 million pre-registrations, just a week after opening globally.

In celebration of conquering this major milestone, players are set to receive a number of exclusive pre-registration rewards, once the game launches. Among the exciting items on offer are the Epic Soul Mica, two Limited Costumes for Seeha & Mica, 1,000 Everstones, and more.

Eversoul is the next highly-anticipated mobile RPG to be published by Kakao Games, and has grasped the attention of players worldwide after being showcased at major offline events such as G-STAR 2022 and AGF 2022 held in South Korea previously.

Global pre-registration opened on November 29 and while interest and expectations for the new mobile title continues to climb, final inspections ahead of launch remain a top priority.

Pre-registration for Eversoul continues globally across North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, and other regions. Players can pre-register on Google Play or pre-order on the App Store until the official global launch.

Eversoul is a mobile RPG set in a vibrant fantasy world where players adopt the role of a ‘Savior’ who has been called upon by entities known as Souls to help defeat the invading enemies and ultimately save their world.

Also featured within the game is a unique ‘relationship system’ in which through communication and various interactions, you may romance and strengthen your bonds with the Souls you have collected.

Eversoul is slated for global launch in January, 2023 across North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, and more. The latest news can be found on the official website, and you can also follow Eversoul on Discord, Twitter and YouTube.