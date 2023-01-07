FORESTOPIA New Year Update Event

December 26th, 2022, Gravity Game Arise Co., Ltd. (located in Chuo-ku, Tokyo) will update the carefree laid-back island life simulation game “Forestpia” for smartphones and tablets on Thursday, December 22nd, and on January 1st, we will start the “Toasty New Year Event”.

Part 1 Toasty New Year Event!

Collect “Golden Rabbit Coins” from the event daily quests

and departures that appear during the period!

Collected coins can be exchanged for various items, such as the “Terrarium of the Year of the Rabbit,” which features celebratory

animals celebrating the New Year, and the “New Year Rabbit Box,” which has decorations that are the perfect setting for the island in a New Year’s mood. Celebrate the New Year with animals and decorations!

Event Duration：Sunday, January 1st 2023 0:00 ～Tuesday, January 31st 23:59

Details found here：https://forestopia. gravityga.jp/en/853/

Part２ New Pack Release！

A New Year’s Pack with the “Rabbit Year Terrarium” which

comes with a special “New Year Cat Terrarium”.

Don’t miss out on getting a cute cat with a Daruma doll on its head!

Sale Duration：Sunday, January 1st 2023 0:00 ～Tuesday, January 31st 23:59

Part 3 A new dress-up function is now available!

The dress-up function that allows you to change the appearance of Yeti has been upgraded!

You can now change clothes for each part of the Yeti, the head, neck, body, and back.

At the same time, 8 kinds of costumes have been added.

In addition, from January 1st, a “The New Year Scarf” is going to be designed with a vivid vermillion

color and a pattern that is perfect for the season.

How about enjoying the new year by coordinating your Yeti in style?

「New Year Scarf」Release Duration：Sunday, January 1st 2023 0:00 ～Tuesday, January 31st 23:59

Part 4 New animals added!

New animals have been added to the permanent terrariums, including the Plains Terrarium and Reef Terrarium.

Collect food and meet new animals!